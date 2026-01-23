Anyone born in the United States automatically becomes a citizen. Trump tried to overturn this practice—and failed. But that hasn't stopped him from trying again.

Trump now wants to restrict the right of birth guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution by executive order. Standing next to him is his chief of staff, Stephen Miller, who is considered one of the architects of U.S. immigration policy, which has been criticized by some as racist. (August 6, 2026)

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump failed in the Supreme Court a few weeks ago—now he is launching his next effort to restrict birthright citizenship.

On Thursday, Trump signed two executive orders that restrict the birthright of certain groups in the U.S.

One executive order is intended to prevent “birth tourism,” while the second is intended to allow the government to retroactively revoke U.S. citizenship if it was obtained under false pretenses.

There could be more lawsuits against Trump's plan. Summary created with

Following his defeat before the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump is once again attempting to restrict the right to birth in the U.S. for certain groups.

Newborns whose mothers travel to the U.S. solely to give birth will no longer be automatically granted U.S. citizenship. Trump signed a corresponding executive order designed to combat “birth tourism.” Trump’s plan could face new legal challenges.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said there are people who enter the country under the pretext of visiting Disneyland. But the real reason, he said, is to give birth to a child in the United States so that the child automatically becomes a U.S. citizen. It remained unclear exactly how the U.S. government intends to determine, on a case-by-case basis, the purpose for which someone is entering the U.S.

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Trump signed a second executive order. According to the decree, the U.S. government may, at its own discretion, retroactively revoke U.S. citizenship if it was obtained under false pretenses.

Diplomats Are Also Affected

In the second decree, the U.S. government states that citizenship need not be granted if both parents are not U.S. citizens and, in addition, one of the following applies to them—a selection:

• A member of an organization designated as terrorist

• Ambassadors, employees of an embassy or consulate abroad, or individuals working for a foreign government

• Birth in a U.S. territory where citizenship is not granted by federal law. Examples of such territories include Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Trump Has Already Suffered a Defeat Before the Supreme Court

In late June, Trump suffered a defeat in a landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. Children born in the United States continue to automatically acquire U.S. citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled. This also applies to children of parents who are in the U.S. illegally or only temporarily. Trump described the decision on Thursday as “very unfortunate.”

The basis for the U.S. birthright citizenship is the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to its jurisdiction, are citizens of the United States.” This so-called jus soli (right of the soil) has automatically guaranteed citizenship to nearly every child born on U.S. territory since 1868. The judges upheld this practice in their ruling.

They based their ruling on the historical context of the 14th Amendment and a landmark Supreme Court decision from 1898. The children in question are “citizens by birth under the Constitution.” In addition, the court emphasized that terms such as “lawful” or “temporary,” on which Trump relied in his order to amend the birthright provision, do not appear at all in the text of the Constitution—“for one simple reason: they were irrelevant.”