Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump used to get on famously. (archive picture) Bild: Seth Wenig/AP/sda

Donald Trump has distanced himself from one of his biggest and most influential supporters. The break with Tucker Carlson reveals how deep the rifts in the MAGA camp are.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ultra-conservative US presenter Tucker Carlson has fallen out with US President Donald Trump.

The subject of the dispute is the joint attack by the USA and Israel against Iran.

For Carlson and other former Trump supporters, the president is betraying one of the core ideals of the MAGA movement with his foreign policy.

Trump fired back sharply and expelled Carlson from MAGA.

The dispute is about the authority of opinion within the movement, which has been showing more and more cracks since the start of Trump's second term. Show more

Until recently, Tucker Carlson was one of Donald Trump's most important allies in the US media landscape. However, his criticism of the Iran war has not gone down well at all in the White House.

The US President has now punished the influential journalist by expelling him from the club under whose ideological umbrella he reformed the Republican Party and steered it to the far right: "He is not MAGA", Trump wrote on his own short message service Truth Social.

"MAGA means saving our country. MAGA means making our country great again. MAGA means America First, and Tucker is none of those things," Trump judges, concluding with a particularly sharp point: "Tucker is not smart enough to understand that."

But who exactly is Tucker Carlson, why is his break with Trump so significant and what does the dispute say about the state of the MAGA movement? blueNews provides the answers to these and other questions.

Who is Tucker Carlson?

Tucker Carlson is one of the most influential and controversial figures in the US media landscape. Over the course of his more than 30-year career in the industry, he has drifted further and further to the right.

Having turned down a job at the conservative magazine "The American Spectator" in 1995 for fear of being labeled a radical, he has increasingly flirted with extreme right-wing positions since his move to Fox News in 2009 at the latest.

He has mastered the channel's business model of turning outrage into high ratings like no other - and has risen to become one of the channel's biggest stars.

In 2021, his Fox show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the most-watched news program in the United States. 2023 saw a break with the arch-conservative broadcaster: Fox News fired its star presenter. Fox boss Rupert Murdoch, who was trying to distance himself from Donald Trump at the time, is said to have been personally responsible for the move.

There was no official explanation. It is believed that Carlson's dismissal was related to a lawsuit and/or internal messages triggered by his coverage of the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021, in which he criticized the station's leadership with vulgar language.

A video response by Carlson on Twitter was viewed several million times. Since then, Carlson has hosted an online show that can be accessed via Elon Musk's short message service X.

He also hosts the successful podcast The Tucker Carlson Show. In February 2024, Carlson became the first journalist in the Western world to interview Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin since the start of the war in Ukraine.

What was Carlson's relationship with Trump like before the rift?

The relationship between Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson, two key figures in America's transformation into a country where politics and culture are dominated by populism and culture war, has undergone several transformations.

When Trump appeared on the political scene in 2015, the presenter initially sided with the Republican establishment, which had been challenged by Trump's success in the primaries for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2016 election. But this was not to last.

The more influence Trump gained over the Republican Party, the more Carlson turned away from his criticism of the troublemaker. Eventually, he turned against the so-called RINOs (abbreviation for: Republicans in name only) who had led the conservative party until then. Carlson had recognized that Donald Trump stood for the Republicans of the future and stood uncompromisingly by his side.

At a time when other Fox shows were still skeptical of Trump's role within the conservative movement and tried to keep the future president down, supporters of his MAGA movement found a home on news television in his show.

Trump rewarded Carlson's support with a close relationship that benefited both of them. The president received the journalist several times at the White House. In 2024, Carlson was one of the most prominent speakers at the Republican National Convention , the quadrennial party convention at which the Republicans officially nominate their candidates for the presidency and vice presidency in the upcoming election.

How does Carlson criticize Trump? Why now?

For Tucker Carlson, the war the US is waging with Iran alongside Israel represents a break with the principles of the MAGA movement. Since the beginning of his career, Trump's slogan "America First" has been seen as a commitment to focusing on domestic US problems while the country withdraws from international conflicts.

In an interview with journalist Jonathan Karl, Carlson described the attack on Iran as "absolutely disgusting and vicious". "It's hard for me to say this," Carlson continued his criticism in his podcast, "but the United States didn't make the decision here. Benjamin Netanyahu did."

What does the dispute mean for MAGA?

The rift between Trump and the star presenter reveals once again that the unity of the MAGA movement is becoming increasingly fragile. The fact that the conflict focuses on the movement's core ideological values makes the whole issue all the more explosive.

For critics of Trump's military interventions - not only in Iran, but also in Venezuela, for example - the president has turned his back on the core MAGA principle of isolationism. For them, the turnaround in foreign policy represents a step backwards.

In fact, Trump was the first US president since Jimmy Carter not to enter into a new armed conflict. Carter, a Democrat, was in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

Military interventions tend to be part of the neoconservatism that characterized the Republicans before Trump's rise. The Iraq War under President George W. Bush is considered a prime example of this - and the origin of the intensification of several violent conflicts in the Middle East and the strengthening of terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State.

Tucker Carlson is also not the only former ally of Trump who has positioned himself against the White House on this issue. The presenter Megyn Kelly, also a former Fox employee who was once one of the station's best-known faces, does not see the Iran war as a US issue either.

She said of the first American casualties in the war: "I don't think these members of the military died for the United States. I believe they died for Iran or Israel." The right-wing populist influencer Candace Owen and the well-known nationalist Nick Fuentes also view Trump's military actions as a betrayal of his ideals.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump's most ardent supporters, wrote on social media: "And now Americans are once again returning home in flag-draped coffins from another senseless war to overthrow a foreign regime in the name of Israel."

Despite the relatively high number of prominent dissidents from their own ranks, the majority of MAGA supporters continue to back the president. All the more harshly he lashes out at dissenters. After all, nothing less than the sovereignty of opinion within his own political movement is at stake.

How does Carlson react to Trump's scolding?

Surprisingly tame. Carlson told the "Status" portal: "There are times when Trump annoys me, including now. But I will always love him, no matter what he says about me."

Even though the presenter was personally expelled from the MAGA movement by Trump, it remains to be seen whether the break will last.