Donald Trump is getting serious: a comprehensive customs package is due to come into force on Wednesday. Image: Keystone/AP/Mark Schiefelbein

The Trump hammer has struck, or to be more precise, will strike on Wednesday. Because on April 2, a large tariff package from the US government is set to come into force. This means US tariffs for Switzerland.

Samuel Walder

In addition to Germany, Mexico, Canada, China and the EU, Switzerland is also affected by the tariffs, both directly and indirectly.

Trump wants to use the tariffs to strengthen the US economy and correct an imbalance in trade with the USA. Show more

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump's administration will implement a comprehensive tariff package that could have a significant impact on international trade. Here are the key facts about Trump's tariff policy.

Who is affected by the tariffs?

The new tariff package aims to introduce so-called "reciprocal" tariffs to be applied to all countries, not just those with the largest trade imbalances. This means that many nations, including key US trading partners such as Canada, Mexico, China and the European Union, could be affected.

Germany and the European Union (EU): German car manufacturers are particularly affected as the US is a significant sales market for them. In 2024, 446,566 vehicles were exported from Germany to the USA. The EU as a whole delivered 784,889 vehicles to the USA.

Japan and South Korea: These countries also export significant quantities of vehicles to the USA and are therefore affected by the tariffs.

Mexico and Canada: As close trading partners of the USA and members of the USMCA agreement, they could also be affected by the tariffs, particularly if vehicles or parts are exported outside of the agreed quotas.

Which companies are affected by the Trump tariffs?

German manufacturers: Companies such as Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Porsche export numerous vehicles to the USA. Although BMW and Mercedes-Benz operate production facilities in the USA, they still import a significant proportion of their vehicles, particularly from Europe and Mexico.

US manufacturers: Ford and General Motors could also be affected as they import vehicles into the US from their plants in Mexico and other countries.

International manufacturers: Companies such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Hyundai, which export vehicles from Japan, South Korea and other countries to the US, also face challenges from the new tariffs.

The announcement of the tariffs has caused concern worldwide. The EU, Japan and Canada are considering countermeasures to protect their automotive industries. In Germany, Trump's decision has been criticized as damaging to free trade.

What impact will the tariffs have?

Economic analysts warn that the introduction of these tariffs could lead to higher prices for US consumers, as imported goods will become more expensive. In addition, corporate profits could fall and economic growth could slow. There is also a risk of retaliatory measures on the part of the affected trading partners, which could lead to an escalating trade conflict.

The introduction of tariffs leads to increased uncertainty on the global markets. Companies are reluctant to invest, which can hamper economic growth. Higher import tariffs can lead to rising prices for consumers, as companies often pass on the additional costs to end customers. The uncertainties and trade conflicts are also having a negative impact on the stock markets. In Switzerland, for example, shares are under heavy pressure due to tariff concerns.

What does the customs policy mean for Switzerland?

Although Switzerland is not explicitly one of the main targets of US tariff policy, it could still be indirectly affected. Swiss companies, particularly in the pharmaceutical and automotive supply industries, could suffer disadvantages as a result of higher tariffs on their exports to the US. In addition, global trade disruptions and market uncertainties could have a negative impact on the export-oriented Swiss economy.

The Swiss stock market was not spared and recorded significant losses. For example, the Swiss Market Index (SMI) closed 0.67% lower at 12,867 points following the announcement of 25% tariffs on car imports.

Swiss companies with subsidiaries in countries such as China or Mexico are directly affected by the US punitive tariffs. Not all companies will be able to pass on the additional costs to their US customers, which will lead to increased pressure, particularly in highly competitive sectors such as the automotive supply industry. Suppliers are faced with the challenge of either producing more cost-efficiently or risking a loss of orders.

What is the aim of Trump's tariff policy?

President Trump's tariff policy aims to strengthen the US economy by reducing dependence on foreign products and promoting domestic production. By introducing reciprocal tariffs, he wants to ensure that other countries reduce their trade barriers to US products and create fairer trading conditions.

Another aim is to encourage foreign companies to relocate to the USA. This would create new jobs in the USA and boost the economy.

What does the tariff policy mean for the stock market?

The announcement of new tariffs is causing nervousness on the financial markets worldwide. Investors fear trade conflicts that could slow down global growth. Export-oriented sectors such as automotive, technology and mechanical engineering are particularly affected. In Europe, stock markets often react sensitively to US tariff plans as they jeopardize important sales markets. Commodity prices and currencies could also come under pressure.

Who are the losers in the tariff policy?

Companies that rely on international supply chains and consumers who are confronted with higher prices are among the losers of the tariff policy.

Specifically, it is the EU, China, Mexico and Canada that are considering taking countermeasures. Consumers will also have to accept higher prices in the USA for certain products.

Who benefits from Trump's tariff policy?

The beneficiaries are US companies that compete directly with imported competitors - for example in the steel, aluminum or textile industries. They can gain market share through higher import tariffs.