New documents from Jeffrey Epstein's "Birthday Book" put Donald Trump in need of an explanation - from a suspected map to explosive drawings. blue News summarizes the latest revelations in seven points.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The so-called Epstein birthday book was compiled in 2003 by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein's 50th birthday and contains photos, drawings and personal contributions from his circle.

The published documents also include a presumed birthday card from Donald Trump, a drawing with references to Mar-a-Lago and a photo with an alleged "Trump check".

While handwriting experts believe Trump's signature to be genuine, the White House firmly rejects the accusations and speaks of "fake news".

Republicans are increasingly annoyed by the revelations, while Maxwell himself was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for involvement in the abuse of minors. Show more

What is the Epstein birthday book?

The so-called "Birthday Book" was compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday. It comprises 238 pages with photos, drawings and personal contributions from Epstein's circle. According to the New York Times, many of the entries are from close acquaintances, business partners or members of his club in Palm Beach.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein have met several times. A "Birthday Book" puts the US President in need of an explanation. CNN

As the Wall Street Journal first reported in July, the House Oversight Committee received the documents from Epstein's estate. Some pages have since been published by the US House of Representatives. The estate's lawyers had the faces and names of women and minors blacked out to protect potential victims.

What about the drawing of Mar-a-Lago?

The birthday book also contains a colored drawing depicting Epstein in two phases of his life. On the left you can see him in 1983, handing balloons to children. On the right, an aged Epstein lies naked on a couch in 2003 and is being massaged by four half-naked women. Underneath is the sentence: "What a great country!"

This drawing, which is strongly reminiscent of Mar-a-Lago, was also published. ZVG

What is explosive is that the backdrop in the background is strongly reminiscent of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's estate in Florida. As theGuardianreports, this raises the question of whether the drawing alludes to assaults in the vicinity of Trump's club. It is not known who created the illustration.

The drawing was created in 2003 - three years after Trump said he had broken off contact with Epstein. According to political expert Adam Cochran, it could be a reference to abuse in Trump's residence. However, this has not been confirmed.

What is the "Trump check" all about?

A photo shows Epstein and real estate entrepreneur Joel Pashcow with an oversized check, allegedly signed by "DJ TRUMP". Underneath is a note praising Epstein for his "early talents with money and women". It is mocked that he "sold" a "completelydepreciated" woman to Trump for 22,500 dollars.

The caption reads: "Jeffrey shows his talent with money and women early on! He sells 'completely depreciated' [censored] to Donald Trump for $22,500." ZVG

According to theNew York Times, the woman in question was briefly involved with both Epstein and Trump in the 1990s. She was in her twenties at the time. Her lawyer emphasized that she had known Epstein in a "professional context" and broke off contact as early as 1997.

What does a handwriting expert say about the Trump signature?

Graphologist Emma Bache analyzed a Trump signature contained in the documents for "Sky News" and came to a clear conclusion: "It is absolutely Donald Trump's signature." She compared the signature with others from the 2000s.

The British media outlet BBC compares Trump's signature with the depiction in the Epstein book and writes Trump had used a long "tail" in his signature then and three years ago. BBC

Bache explained: "It's incredibly distinctive. The 'o' of Donald is a circle, and he has a very long horizontal line at the end of his name." A forgery is "almost impossible", as Trump's signature is executed very quickly and confidently. Forgeries, on the other hand, usually appear slower.

How is the White House responding to the allegations?

The White House vehemently denies that Trump signed or drew the documents. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X: "It is very clear that President Trump did not draw or sign this picture." She described the story as "fake news" and spoke of a "Democratic Epstein hoax".

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

As reported byThe Independent, Trump's staff point to differences between the published signature and Trump's known signature. His legal team is taking "aggressive" legal action against the reports. Republican MP Tim Burchett called the note "fake".

How are Republicans reacting to the revelations?

Many Republican MPs are annoyed by the questions about Trump's alleged birthday card. "I'm so damn tired of being asked about a damn birthday card," Nancy Mace told the Independent. She emphasized that this does not help the victims in their search for justice.

«I'm so fucking tired of being asked for a fucking birthday card.» Nancy Mace Republican

Mace, who is running for governor of South Carolina, also defended Trump: "Donald Trump was the one who banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant." However, there is no reliable evidence for this claim. Other Republicans such as Anna Paulina Luna drew attention to Bill Clinton, who is also mentioned in the birthday book.

What role does Ghislaine Maxwell play again?

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in New York in 2022. (archive picture) Chris Ison/PA Wire/dpa

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime confidante and accomplice, compiled the birthday book in 2003. In it, she collected photos, caricatures and personal contributions from Epstein's acquaintances. Maxwell was found guilty in New York in 2021 for involvement in sex trafficking of minors and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.