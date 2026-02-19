Former Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday morning. KEYSTONE

Former Prince Andrew is in police custody. Investigators are carrying out searches - details of the charges remain unclear for the time being. The most important questions and answers

What happened?

Former British Prince Andrew was arrested at his Sandringham estate on Thursday morning, according to several British media outlets. Some media also published pictures showing police officers near the estate.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed an arrest, but have not named the man arrested. "We have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk," the police wrote in a statement.

Why was he arrested?

According to the police, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Whether the arrest is related to Andrew's links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has not been officially confirmed, but is very likely.

The recently published record of the Epstein Files suggests that Andrew passed on documents from his time as a trade commissioner to Epstein. Specifically, it concerns reports on official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

However, much is still unclear, including the detail of the allegations the police are investigating and what information led the police to make the arrest.

What was Andrew's connection to Epstein?

Andrew was also close to Epstein in other ways. For example, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her as a minor. The civil lawsuit was settled in 2022 and Giuffre took her own life in April 2025.

Emails between Epstein and Andrew also became public. Including a photo showing Andrew on all fours over a woman whose face is blacked out. However, the arrest is not connected to this.

What happens now?

Andrew is currently in police custody. According to the BBC, the former prince can be held for a maximum of 96 hours. It is not known where he is being held. There will be no special treatment for him though, according to the BBC he will have to wait in a cell with just a bed and a toilet for his police interview.

Police said they would not be making any further statements at this stage and would not be holding any press conferences or media interviews in connection with the investigation.

The arrest is not an indication of his guilt, nor have any charges been filed. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing. The presumption of innocence continues to apply.

How is the royal family reacting?

The British King Charles III has taken note of the news about the arrest of his younger brother Andrew "with the greatest concern". "Let me be clear: The law must take its course," the king announced in a written statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer took a clear position in an interview with the BBC - and publicly called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to cooperate with British and US investigators.

The family of Virginia Giuffre also spoke out. "Finally, our broken hearts have been made lighter by the news that no one is above the law - not even members of royalty," they said in a statement.

Has there ever been anything like it?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the first high-ranking British royal in modern history to be arrested. King Charles I was arrested in 1647 during the English Civil War, charged with high treason and executed.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew's sister, was fined in 2002 after her dog bit two children. However, she was not arrested.

