Israel attacked dozens of targets in Iran in the early hours of the morning. At least one nuclear facility was hit and two high-ranking Iranian officers were killed. What is known so far - and what is not.

Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets in a major attack overnight, including the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz and facilities in Tehran and northwest Iran.

Several high-ranking Iranian military leaders were killed, including Revolutionary Guard Commander Hussein Salami and Chief of General Staff Mohammed Bagheri; two scientists were also killed.

Iran's leadership is threatening to retaliate, while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced a prolonged military operation, massively increasing concerns of a regional war. Show more

During the night, Israel launched a major attack on Iranian cities and nuclear facilities. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke of a "pre-emptive strike", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a "successful opening strike". Explosions were heard in Tehran in the early hours of the morning. What is known so far - and what is not.

What is known about the attacks

Shortly before dawn, Iranian state media reported several explosions around the capital Tehran. Israel's army then confirmed attacks in Iran. Iran's nuclear program had been attacked. It was "a preventive, precise, combined offensive". In addition to the nuclear program, other military targets are also said to have been attacked. Tehran was repeatedly rocked by explosions throughout the morning. It is likely to have been several waves of attacks by Israel's military in Iran. Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin later stated that more than 200 warplanes had been deployed and more than 100 targets had been attacked.

These targets were hit

In addition to the attacks in the Iranian capital Tehran, according to Netanyahu, the country's nuclear facilities were also hit - the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) named one of Iran's most important nuclear facilities: the uranium enrichment plant in Natan was "among the targets", IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced. State television in Iran reported smoke at the nuclear facility.

Later, the Iranian news agency Isna also reported attacks on the north-west of the country.

These leaders were killed

The commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hussein Salami, was killed in an attack on the headquarters of the Supreme Command of the Revolutionary Guards, the Tasnim news agency reported. The Revolutionary Guards are Iran's elite armed forces. Chief of General Staff Mohammed Bagheri is also dead. The Tasnim agency also confirmed the killing of two well-known scientists.

Night attacks are just the beginning

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attacks in the early hours of the morning as an "opening strike". He also said: "This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to eliminate this threat."

This is how the Iranian government reacted

Iran's head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened Israel with retaliation in response to the large-scale attack at night. Israel must expect "harsh punishment", the religious leader was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

The Israeli armed forces reported that over 100 drones had been fired at Israel from Iran.

Is a major international war now breaking out in the Middle East?

Although Iran has threatened a harsh response to Israel's actions, it is not known what the exact consequences of the nightly attacks will be for the entire region. There is great concern about a massive escalation in the Middle East. Last year, Israel and Iran were already on the brink of open war several times. According to media reports, Israel is assuming that possible fighting with Iran could last for at least two weeks.

How many victims has the attack claimed so far?

Iranian authorities have reported casualties and damage in large parts of the country. However, it is not yet known how many people - including civilians - have died or been injured as a result of the major attack. Iranian media showed pictures of destroyed house facades in Tehran. Videos showed rescue workers searching for people buried under rubble.

Were other nuclear facilities besides Natanz hit?

Military spokesman Defrin explained how many warplanes were deployed and how many targets were attacked. However, the exact extent of the attacks is not yet known. It was also unclear whether other facilities in the nuclear program were actually hit in addition to the nuclear facility in Natanz, and if so, which ones.