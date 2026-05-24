US President Donald Trump has - not for the first time - announced a breakthrough in the negotiations to end the months-long war with Iran. His Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this morning in India that the world might hear "good news" in the coming hours. However, there are still a number of unanswered questions about the rumored framework agreement - in particular, who will benefit more from the alleged deal.

Politics What we know about the possible Iran deal - and what we don't

This is what the framework agreement is about

The US news portal "Axios" reported, citing a US official, that the draft envisages an extension of the ceasefire by 60 days. During this time, the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the global economy, would be open to traffic free of charge. Iran would undertake to clear the mines laid there - and at the very least pledge never to seek nuclear weapons. In return, the USA would lift the blockade of Iranian ports and grant exemptions from sanctions.

The draft also makes it clear that the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon would be ended. The details have not been confirmed - and the deal would not mean an abrupt end to the war with the withdrawal of US forces, but would be an initial agreement on a window of opportunity for further negotiations. In the hours following Trump's announcement, it was therefore also a matter of interpretation sovereignty with partly contradictory statements from the USA, Iran and Israel.

What Trump and Rubio say:

* The US president wrote on his Truth Social platform that a framework agreement had been "largely" negotiated. Final aspects and details are currently being discussed and will be announced "shortly".

* Trump explicitly mentioned the opening of the Strait of Hormuz without describing the exact circumstances. The de facto blockade of the Strait is a massive burden on the global economy - and is the ultimate bargaining chip for Iran.

* Trump also listed a number of mediators, including the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey and the Emirates. In contrast to previous posts on his platform, the US President refrained from threats and insults. The US president also did not mention Iran's nuclear program this time.

* Instead, Rubio reminded us what the conflict "is actually about". The overarching goal is "that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon". No one in the world would oppose this as strictly as the US President.

* The Foreign Minister emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz did not belong to Iran. "If we were to allow this to become the norm, we would be normalizing an unacceptable status quo," he said. The framework agreement would lead to a "completely open strait", "and I mean open strait with no fees."

* Rubio spoke of progress, which he did not want to minimize. But there is still a lot to do. There may be more to say later on Sunday.

What Iran is saying:

* A few hours after Trump's statements, rather restrictive reactions came from Iran - especially on the Strait of Hormuz. A military spokesperson wrote on Platform X that Tehran would retain control even in the event of an agreement. The strait would "remain under full Iranian administration and sovereignty."

* The Iranian news agency Fars wrote that Iran had agreed to increase the number of passing ships back to pre-war levels. However, this does not mean a return to "free passage" as before the war. Trump's claim is therefore "incomplete" and does not correspond to reality.

* According to the presidential office in Tehran, Iranian President Massud Peseshkian was open to a diplomatic solution, but emphasized Iran's deep mistrust of Washington. "We remain open to talks, but the experience of past negotiations with the US forces us to be extremely cautious," Peseshkian said.

What Israel says:

* According to media reports, Israel is very worried that Trump could strike a "bad deal" with Tehran. "While Israel originally aimed to achieve changes in four key areas - regime change, (a halt to) the Iranian nuclear program, the ballistic missile program and support for Tehran's regional allies - it must now focus its efforts solely on the nuclear program," wrote a commentator in the newspaper "Israel Hajom".

* The "absolute minimum that could still be considered a success" would be the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran and the prevention of uranium enrichment for many years, he wrote. This could indeed seem like a copy of the nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 under the leadership of former US President Barack Obama. However, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who jointly made the decision to withdraw from the agreement, could "hardly achieve more than just that".

* Should Israel also have to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon as part of the US deal with Iran, this would be "very bad news for the inhabitants of northern Israel and for Lebanon - and very good news for the Hezbollah militia, which could accelerate its efforts to recover and regroup," the commentator wrote.