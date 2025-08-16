The summit between US President Trump and Kremlin leader Putin on the Ukraine war was followed with hope and concern. What came out - and what perhaps didn't?

US President Donald Trump and Vladimir met in Alaska on August 15.

The talks were supposed to be about ending the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Trump had said immediately before the meeting that he would not be satisfied if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire.

But in the end, there was no success to announce: no ceasefire, no concrete date for a next meeting, no details about a possible agreement - not even the entry into force of the secondary sanctions against Russia threatened by Trump. Show more

It was the first personal meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Afterwards, however, the two leaders remained very vague at a press conference.

What we know

- According to the Kremlin, the negotiations lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.

- The subsequent press conference between Trump and Putin lasted twelve minutes.

- Putin and Trump praised the talks as constructive and productive.

- Trump wants to call the NATO partners shortly and inform them about the exchange with Putin - as well as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj.

- Putin sees an opportunity for greater economic exchange with the USA.

- After the conversation with Putin, Trump considers some points to be unresolved, but agreement was reached on many points.

Donald Trump (r.) and Vladimir Putin after their summit in Anchorage. (August 15, 2025) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Gavriil Grigorov

- There were no statements about a possible ceasefire in Putin and Trump's joint press conference.

- Putin spoke of agreements that could be the starting point for a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

- No questions from journalists were answered at the press conference.

What we don't know?

- What is the content of the agreements mentioned by Putin that could be the starting point for a solution to the Ukraine conflict?

- Trump said that there are still very few open points, including perhaps the most important one - what are they about?

- Was there any concrete talk about a possible ceasefire and if so, what were the preconditions?

- Were territorial issues discussed?

- Trump and Putin spoke non-bindingly about a further meeting. It remained unclear whether Putin had officially invited Trump to Moscow.

- Trump had stated before the summit that there would be a possible second meeting involving Ukrainian President Zelensky - will it stay that way?