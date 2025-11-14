There are several pictures of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. In July 2025, activists put up a poster in London. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Thomas Krych

For decades, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein met again and again - at parties, on private jets. Photos show them with young women. A chronological reconstruction of their relationship.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more emails, photos and documents are being published that show Donald Trump in a close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The materials prove a long-standing connection between the two, including joint parties and alleged contact with young women.

Trump has since denied a close friendship with Epstein; back in 2019, he stated that he had "never been a fan of his". Show more

Democrats in the US House of Representatives released new emails on Wednesday that link US President Donald Trump more closely to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But when exactly did Epstein write these messages - and what was Trump's relationship with him like? A chronological classification.

Since 2019, Trump has been under pressure to explain his former relationship with Epstein. "I was not a fan of his," he said at the time. However, the published photos, documents and emails paint a different picture of their time together.

So far, there have been no legal consequences: Trump does not appear in any indictments and denies any connection with Epstein's crimes. The White House is also sticking to this narrative. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt calls the published emails a "constructed hoax by the Democratic Party".

