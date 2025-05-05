Pope Francis' papamobile is to serve children in Gaza. Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

It is probably the most famous official car in the world: the Popemobile. Pope Francis decided what to do with the vehicle after his death while he was still alive.

Caritas is behind the campaign. However, it is unclear whether Israel will allow this. The country continues to block humanitarian aid.

Pope Francis criticized Israel's actions during his lifetime. Show more

An unusual vehicle is about to embark on a special journey: The Popemobile, which Pope Francis drove through Bethlehem in 2014, is being converted into a mobile clinic to bring medical aid to Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip.

The project, which Francis personally supported in the last months of his life, is a strong sign of solidarity with the civilian victims of the Gaza war - especially the children.

The Catholic aid organization Caritas is behind the idea, supported by the Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius. He approached the Pope directly with the proposal to convert the vehicle, a converted Mitsubishi, into a mobile health station.

Israel blocks aid for Gaza

According to the New York Times, Francis expressly gave his blessing to the project in November 2024. After the visit in 2014, the papamobile was initially handed over to the Franciscan Order and later to Caritas.

The vehicle is to be manned by a doctor and a nurse and equipped with basic medical equipment - including rapid tests, syringes and bandages. Explosion-proof windows are also part of the conversion, which will take around three weeks.

However, the delivery to Gaza is still subject to reservations: Caritas Jerusalem intends to obtain approval from the Israeli authorities shortly, Caritas Secretary General Anton Asfar told the "New York Times".

Pope criticized Israel's air strikes

It is currently unclear whether Israel will allow the passage. Israel has been blocking all aid to Gaza since the beginning of March 2025. This is justified by the pressure on Hamas to release more hostages after the attack on October 7, 2023. Around 1,200 people were killed at the time and around 250 were abducted.

Until his death on April 21, 2025, Pope Francis had repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza. He regularly spoke to Christians on the ground, called for humanitarian aid for the civilian population and condemned both the Hamas attacks and the massive Israeli air strikes. In a speech in December 2024, he said: "Yesterday, children were bombed. That is cruelty. This is not war."

