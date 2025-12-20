Who and what can be seen in the Epstein files - Gallery Jeffrey Epstein is at the center of a scandal that is spreading far beyond US politics and high society. Image: dpa A law forced the government to publish the files. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Former Prince Andrew has lost his titles due to his involvement in the Epstein scandal. He denies the allegations. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The Epstein confidante Maxwell also had herself photographed in front of the British seat of government in London. Image: dpa The Epstein documents were published shortly before the deadline. Image: dpa Some of the documents are redacted page by page. Image: dpa Former President Bill Clinton appears conspicuously often in the published photos, and his supporters suspect political motives behind this. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Trump initially did not comment on the publication of the files. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Who and what can be seen in the Epstein files - Gallery Jeffrey Epstein is at the center of a scandal that is spreading far beyond US politics and high society. Image: dpa A law forced the government to publish the files. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Former Prince Andrew has lost his titles due to his involvement in the Epstein scandal. He denies the allegations. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The Epstein confidante Maxwell also had herself photographed in front of the British seat of government in London. Image: dpa The Epstein documents were published shortly before the deadline. Image: dpa Some of the documents are redacted page by page. Image: dpa Former President Bill Clinton appears conspicuously often in the published photos, and his supporters suspect political motives behind this. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Trump initially did not comment on the publication of the files. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Only after massive pressure did the US Department of Justice begin to publish the Epstein files in full. What you can learn from them - and what not.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government has begun releasing thousands of documents from the Epstein files.

The US Department of Justice is now being criticized for many redactions, among other things - including by Republicans.

Bill Clinton appears very frequently in the published documents, while Donald Trump does not.

Hundreds of thousands more documents are to be published in the coming weeks Show more

This article is constantly being updated.

Much is completely redacted, some is confusing, some is disturbing: there has been a long wait for the Epstein files to be published. Now the US Department of Justice has begun to make the sensitive data available to the public. Media outlets around the world spent hours combing through the huge amounts of data. The Department of Justice has already been criticized for the many redactions of material.

None of the files have yet been published. However, the vast amounts of material now known already include numerous photos, videos, protocols, print orders, complaints and other documents. But what does this information reveal and what is already known? Answers to the most important questions:

Why are the Epstein files so explosive?

The Epstein case has preoccupied the public for many years. For years, the US multimillionaire from New York ran an abuse ring that victimized dozens of young women and minors. Over several years, Epstein is also alleged to have abused underage girls in New York and Florida himself. Six years ago, he died in a prison cell at the age of 66.

The financier had excellent contacts in high society, which led to numerous speculations about the extent of the scandal. Time and again, the question arose as to which prominent personalities could have been involved in Epstein's machinations - including US President Donald Trump. A month ago, a law was finally passed ordering the publication of the files, which Trump had long resisted.

What is in the files released so far?

From Friday afternoon (local time), the ministry posted a flood of data online that is said to have been part of the investigation. By Saturday morning, seven such packages were online. Some of the photos are already known. Documents classified as secret do not have to be published. The ministry did not provide an explanation or clarification of the files - but according to the law, it is obliged to do so within a further deadline.

What stands out from the numerous documents:

Photos with Epstein and Maxwell: the pictures often show two people - the millionaire and his confidante. Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2022. According to the verdict, she played a central role in setting up Epstein's abuse ring and is now in prison. Pictures show the two of them partying.

Photos of home and travel: Many pictures show Epstein and Maxwell traveling. There are also pictures of Epstein's home in New York. These include staircases, a workplace with many screens, filing cabinets, sex toys, sports equipment and closets.

Documents: There are many protocols, ranging from print orders, statements of claim, interrogation protocols and an FBI checklist to lists on which hardly anything else can be seen apart from the time and date.

Do the images show criminal acts?

No. An initial inspection did not reveal any images showing sexual abuse or other crimes. By law, the Ministry of Justice may continue to withhold such images and documents.

Files which, according to the law, represent a "clearly unjustified invasion of privacy" can also be exempted. This also applies to the publication of information that would jeopardize potential federal investigations or legal proceedings, or whose secrecy is in the interests of national defence or foreign policy.

Which celebrities appear?

Some celebrities appear in the files with pictures. They very often include former President Bill Clinton, but also rock star Mick Jagger, pop king Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and actor Kevin Spacey.

The British ex-Prince Andrew - now called Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - who has already fallen into disrepute due to his involvement in the scandal and recently had to relinquish his aristocratic titles, also features. A black and white photo is said to show him lying on a couch laughing over the laps of several people. Behind him is Maxwell, next to her a woman. The faces of other people are blacked out.

The mere naming or depiction in the files is no indication of misconduct. Many of the people previously identified had always denied involvement in Epstein's criminal activities.

To what extent does Trump appear in the files?

That is the crucial question for many, especially his supporters. Trump knew Epstein well, as earlier photos show. However, there is no evidence of the Republican's involvement in the scandal, and Trump himself has always denied any allegations of this kind.

However, the US President has come under massive pressure in recent weeks as a result. He had called for the files to be released during the presidential election campaign, but then balked after taking office. He was criticized for this even within his own camp. It was only after massive pressure from the public and parliament that he signed the law passed by the US parliament in November.

Although Trump appears sporadically in the documents that have now been published, initial evaluations suggest that there is hardly any new information about the relationship between Epstein and Trump. The US President did not initially comment on this.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has announced that it has not altered any files in order to protect President Donald Trump. Nothing is being withheld because of this, said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on ABC News.

Blanche also denied the question of whether there had been an order to process material on the Epstein scandal that had a connection to the president. He went on to say, "President Trump has made it clear from the beginning that he expects all files that can be released to be released - and that's exactly what we're doing."

Why is everyone talking about Bill Clinton?

Former President Bill Clinton, whom Trump has repeatedly reproached in this matter, appears particularly frequently in the published documents. He appears again and again in photos - for example, swimming in the pool with Maxwell. In other photos, the Democrat is seen with no reference to the two.

A spokesperson for Clinton, Angel Urena, criticized the publication of the photos as a diversionary manoeuvre by the White House. Urena wrote on the X platform that there were two groups of people. The first group knew nothing and broke off their relationship with Epstein before his criminal acts came to light. And then there was a second group who continued their relationship with him afterwards. "We belong to the first group."

Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent weeks that Clinton was on Epstein's private island. However, even Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles contradicted this account.

Why is the Department of Justice being criticized?

The initiators of the law for the publication of the investigation files accuse the Department of Justice of withholding information. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said in a video published on X that a 119-page document with witness statements had been completely blacked out without any explanation. They want the investigation files to be released in full.

Khanna received support for this from Republican Thomas Massie, among others, who had initiated the legislative initiative together with the Democrat. The Democratic minority leader in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, also complained on Platform X that the ministry had released "only a fraction of the total evidence". They will exhaust all possibilities to ensure that the truth comes to light.

Democratic MPs in the House of Representatives are now examining "all legal options against the violation of the law", according to parliamentarians from the Justice and Oversight Committees. "The survivors of this nightmare deserve justice, the co-conspirators must be held accountable, and the American people are entitled to full transparency," they emphasized.

Trump also faced opposition from his fellow Republicans, who had voted almost unanimously in Congress in favor of releasing the files. Leading MPs such as Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed their disappointment with their own government. "My goodness, what's in the Epstein files?" wrote Taylor Greene on the online service X. "Release all the files, it's literally the law."

What happens now?

President Donald Trump's administration has not met the legal deadline to release the Epstein files. Hundreds of thousands more documents are to be released in the coming weeks, as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche explained on Fox News. According to him, pages must be redacted before publication to protect the identity of the victims.

He explained the failure to meet the deadline with strict requirements to protect the Epstein victims. The Department of Justice examines each individual document and "ensures that every person involved - their name, their identity, their story - is fully protected as necessary", he emphasized.

However, the new law also stipulates that the Department of Justice must provide Congress with a report within 15 days of full disclosure that justifies all redactions and includes a list of all government employees and politically relevant persons who appear in the documents in the Epstein files.