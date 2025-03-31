From April 2, you must register to enter the country. sda

The ETA costs twelve francs and is valid for two years.

The ETA is used for security checks and requires additional information such as profession, criminal record and possible links to criminal organizations.

It is applied for via an app with a biometric passport and is automatically compared with the passport upon entry. Show more

From April 2, 2025, a new regulation will come into force for travel to the UK. Travelers must apply for an electronic entry permit, known as an ETA, in advance. The British Home Office recommends submitting the application at least three working days before the planned entry, as reported by SRF.

In most cases, approval is granted quickly, but in some cases there may be delays if additional information is required. The cost of the ETA is around twelve Swiss francs, and the permit is valid for two years as long as the passport does not expire before then.

What is the ETA?

The ETA is a measure taken by the British authorities to obtain more information about those entering the country. In addition to the data stored in the passport, applicants must provide additional personal information, including occupation, contact details and any criminal convictions. Questions are also asked about links to organized crime or terrorism. This measure is intended to increase security by identifying potential threats in advance.

Why is the ETA being introduced?

The introduction of the ETA aims to improve security in the UK. The pre-screening of travelers is intended to identify people who could pose a threat. Similar systems already exist in other countries such as the USA and Australia. The EU is also planning to introduce a similar system called ETIAS in October 2025.

How do you apply for an ETA?

The application for an ETA can be submitted conveniently via a smartphone app, which has been available since March 5. A biometric passport and a payment card are required for the application. The process takes around ten minutes. Each person, including children, requires their own permit. Applications can be made proxy, but the person in question must be present to take a photo for identity verification.

Who is exempt from the ETA requirement?

British citizens living abroad and returning home do not require an ETA. Persons with a valid visa for the United Kingdom, transit passengers at British airports and Irish citizens are also exempt from the requirement.

How is the entry permit checked?

The permit is sent to travelers by email, but does not need to be printed out or shown. It is linked to the passport data and is automatically checked at passport control at the border. As soon as the passport is scanned, the system indicates whether a valid ETA is available.

