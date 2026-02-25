Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on his way to the first round of talks with the USA in Geneva. Switzerland is hosting the meeting, but is not mediating in the conflict. Bild: -/Iranian Foreign Ministry/dpa/sda

Iran's foreign minister is optimistic, Trump threatens military action. Uncertainty prevails ahead of the next talks in Geneva. Their failure could have far-reaching consequences.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, the talks between Iran and the USA will enter the next round.

The venue is once again Geneva. Switzerland will serve as host, with Oman mediating between the two parties.

The Iranian foreign minister is optimistic, but observers fear a scandal.

The US envoys will also meet with the Ukrainian chief negotiator. Show more

Delegations from Iran and the USA will meet in Geneva on Thursday for a further round of negotiations. It could be the last chance to reach an agreement before a possible US military strike. Tehran has drawn up a draft agreement.

As in the previous week, Oman is mediating in the talks on the Iranian nuclear program. Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi said that an effort was now needed to complete the last stretch of the road to concluding an agreement.

Until now, the negotiating parties have not met in the same room. Instead, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed messages to his counterpart from Oman, who then passed them on to the two US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Iranian foreign minister optimistic

After the first meeting in Switzerland, Araghchi said that they had agreed to work out guiding principles. He was cautiously optimistic and spoke of a historic opportunity for an "unprecedented agreement". Araghchi also reiterated that his country was not seeking nuclear weapons.

The USA wants Iran to stop enriching uranium and transfer its current stocks to other countries. Tehran, for its part, is seeking to have the sanctions imposed on the country lifted. An agreement on the nuclear dispute would also allow Tehran to ease the pressure on Iran following the bloody crackdown on the protest movement in the country, which left thousands dead.

According to diplomats from several countries, Iran made concessions last week and offered a three-year moratorium and the partial export of its uranium stocks.

Trump insists on a quick agreement

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will also travel to the Rhone city again on Thursday. Tehran apparently wants to work more closely with the organization again.

Switzerland is merely hosting the talks, but is not acting as a mediator. "We must hope that this second meeting will once again bring an important and soon decisive step towards peace and stability in Iran," Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis told journalists in Geneva on Monday.

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Tehran with a military strike if the Islamic Republic executes participants in protests against the regime.

Now Trump is talking about possible limited military strikes if an agreement is not reached quickly Witkoff indicated that the US President does not understand why Iran is resisting a "surrender".

Meeting with Ukrainian negotiator also planned

In view of the threats from the USA, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic, had assured Iran that the United States would not succeed in destroying his country.

According to both countries, they are currently still focusing on negotiations. However, the deployment of the US navy and air force in the region continues.

The US envoys will also meet the Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umjerow in Geneva. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, this meeting is only intended to prepare for a new round of negotiations between Washington, Kiev and Moscow in March.