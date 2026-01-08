It's the stuff of spy movies: A tanker from Iran evades the US Coast Guard in the Caribbean and paints the Russian flag on the ship as it flees. Not far from Iceland, the USA finally strikes right under Moscow's nose: what's going on in the Atlantic?

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 7, the US captured the tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic: these units were involved - and these Russians were nearby.

The tanker's sordid past: the Marinera has had many names.

Loud silence: How Moscow reacted.

Cat-and-mouse game: The long hunt for the Marinera and its strange change of flag.

Why the effort? This could be behind the operation. Show more

What exactly happened? USA captures tanker - Russian navy looks on

January 7 in the North Atlantic between Iceland and Scotland: for days, the USCGC Munro, a US Coast Guard cutter, has been tracking the tanker Marinera, which was just called Bella 1. But now the Americans have struck: helicopters are lowering special forces to take over the ship - see video above.

The Russian-flagged Marinera (formerly Bella 1) was boarded around 290 km (160 nautical miles) south from Iceland. It is now heading East-South-East, possibly Orkney or Shetlands Islands.



[image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 14:51

The operation is apparently flanked by an AC-130J Ghostrider for close air support and a Boeing P-8 Poseidon, which is used for anti-submarine warfare and maritime reconnaissance. "Reuters" reports that Russian naval vessels are also said to have been in the vicinity - including a submarine.

Great Britain is helping Washington with the operation: the Royal Air Force is sending an RC-135 surveillance aircraft and the Royal Navy a supply ship, reports the BBC.

Who owned the ship? The tanker's sordid past

Why do the Russians have an interest in the Marinera? The oil tanker sails under the Russian flag. Its home port is listed as Sochi on the Black Sea. It is owned by the Russian company Burevestmarin.

The problem: the Russian flag is not painted on the ship until December 30 in the Caribbean, reports CNN. It does not appear in the Russian ship register under a new name until January 1. It had previously belonged to the Turkish company Louis Marine Shipholding Enterprises, which has been sanctioned by the USA since 2024.

The Marinera has already had an unusual number of names 2002 to 2017: Overseas Mulan

2017 to 2020: Seaways Mulan

2020 to 2021: Xiao Zhu Shan

2021: Yannis

2022: Neofit

2022 to 2023: Timimus

2023 to 2025: Bella 1 Show more

The ship left Iran on August 1 bound for Venezuela to bring in new oil. The US argues that the Marinera is part of the international shadow fleet that is circumventing sanctions.

This is how Moscow reacts

International law does not stipulate that a ship can change hands during a voyage. Nevertheless, on January 6, Moscow calls on Washington to call off the pursuit of the new Russian ship, which Washington refuses to do. On the same day, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Russian submarine was on its way to pick up the Marinera.

❗️According to a U.S. official who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, Russia has deployed a submarine and other naval forces to the North Atlantic to escort the Iranian-linked sanctioned crude oil tanker—previously registered under the Guyana flag as Bella 1 and now under the Russian flag as Marinera—



[image or embed] — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@militarynewsua.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 08:33

As already described, the Russian navy does not intervene. And official Moscow is also keeping a noticeably low profile: according to the report, only the Ministry of Transport has issued a few meagre lines of protest. The USA is in breach of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, it merely said. The change of ownership is also said to be legal.

What is the background? Cat-and-mouse game since December

The US Coast Guard actually wanted to raise the Marinera, then still called Bella 1, in the Caribbean on December 17. However, the tanker refused to allow the Americans on board, changed course towards the North Atlantic and switched off its identification signal.

Tanker Bella 1 is attempting to evade a U.S. blockade by repainting a Russian flag and claiming protection at sea. Windward has also observed other sanctioned VLCCs making U-turns near Venezuela, signaling widening disruption to oil exports. windward.ai/blog/tanker-...



[image or embed] — Windward (@windward-ai.bsky.social) 1. Januar 2026 um 14:17

According to Reuters, there is a lack of special forces, the Maritime Security Response Teams, to stop the ship. The Coast Guard pursues the Bella 1, whose crew paints a Russian flag on the tanker on December 30 - and officially reappears on the scene on January 1.

It took another six days for the USA to strike. It is possible that the Marinera first had to come within range of American special forces in Great Britain.

What's inside this tanker?

The White House press spokeswoman plays down the incident: Karoline Leavitt refers to an existing court order because the ship had violated sanctions.

The humiliation never ends for Putin.



Trump admin is holding a whole herd of Russians, captured from the shadow fleet tanker Marinera, going to put them on trial in the US.

pic.twitter.com/Den5JlyyD5 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 7, 2026

On the other hand, the question arises: why is the USA investing so much effort and pursuing this tanker, which left the Persian Gulf empty, for weeks on end? Why the crazy change of flag - and why did Moscow send naval vessels and a submarine to escort the Marinera?

Of course, it could be that the USA is actually trying to send a signal in terms of sanctions: Recently, an increasing number of ships in the shadow fleet have put themselves under the Russian flag because they expect better protection as a result, writes the "New York Times" (NYT), citing Lloyd's List.

An old, rusty tanker (Bella 1) sat off Venezuela for weeks. Empty or not?



Then suddenly it:

* Changed its name to Marinera

* Flew a “Russian” flag (allegedly hand-drawn)

* Broke through a U.S. blockade

* Headed toward Russia Univision



It was shadowed by the U.S. Coast Guard… pic.twitter.com/lilJGWPuqo — Andrey Sizov (@sizov_andre) January 7, 2026

However, other motives are also conceivable - albeit speculative. The former Bella 1 could have been carrying sanctioned goods from Iran. Or perhaps the tanker has a sideline as a spy ship - and the Pentagon wants to take a closer look at what information is being collected and by whom.

What the Moscow Foreign Ministry writes is remarkable: "In light of reports that Russian citizens are among the crew", it calls for the safe return of the sailors. However, the NYT knows that the Marinera has not transported any Russian oil "in recent years" and has mainly served Iran.

U.S. Army 160th SOAR Night Stalkers’ MH-6 Little Bird helicopters were highlighted for their ability to insert from unpredictable directions during the tanker Marinera boarding operation, underscoring the platform’s small size and transport flexibility.https://t.co/lB0RKqvHSU — Glass (@On_Target_HQ) January 8, 2026

Whether those Russian crew members are really sailors from a crew or secret service eyes remains a mystery for the time being. Also because the Kremlin remains silent while Russian military bloggers rage about the incident.