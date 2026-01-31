Dozens of young women and minors fell victim to Epstein's abuse ring. (archive picture) Bild: /AP/dpa

The US Department of Justice has released several more Epstein files. What is now attracting attention from the jumble of documents.

More than three million pages of documents, thousands of videos and well over 100,000 photos: The US Department of Justice has released further investigation files on the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This time, emails involving powerful men - including tech billionaire Elon Musk and the British ex-Prince Andrew - are causing a stir.

In addition to emails, court documents, medical reports and investigation documents have also been published. Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that pornographic material was also among the files. A total of eleven data sets can now be found on the Department of Justice website. The Department of Justice began publishing the first files at the end of December.

Celebrities explicitly not made unrecognizable

Many of the new files date back more than a decade and shed light on the sex offender's relationships after he was sentenced to prison back in 2008. There are also numerous documents that have been made unrecognizable. Among other things, personal details of victims have been redacted. Pornographic material depicting children was also excluded from publication, as well as anything that could hinder the federal investigation.

Epstein had run an abuse ring for years, to which dozens of young women and minors fell victim. He died in a prison cell in 2019 at the age of 66. Interest in the case is particularly high because Epstein had excellent contacts in high society. This led to a great deal of speculation about the extent of the scandal.

The question often arose as to which celebrities could have been involved in Epstein's machinations - including the name of US President Donald Trump. Although he had promised to release all files during the election campaign, he resisted this for a long time after taking office. In the end, publication was only ordered by law in November 2025.

The ministry has now clarified that "well-known personalities and politicians" were explicitly not made unrecognizable. Deputy Minister Blanche also emphasized that there had been no intervention by the White House.

Musk and Epstein wrote emails to each other

Two of the richest people in the world, the tech billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Gates, are among the best-known names in the newly released documents. Among other things, there is an email exchange between Musk and Epstein from 2012, in which Musk apparently organizes a visit to Epstein's island and asks him on which day the "wildest party" will take place there.

Musk emphasized on his Platform X that he had had very little contact. He was aware "that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by critics to smear my name".

The name of Microsoft founder Gates appears in two emails that were apparently sent by Epstein to his own account in 2013, according to US media reports. In them, Epstein claims to have provided Gates with medication "to deal with the consequences of having sex with Russian girls".

In a statement quoted by several media outlets, a Gates spokesperson said: "These allegations - from a proven, disgruntled liar - are absolutely absurd and completely false."

Merely being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not evidence of wrongdoing. Many of those previously identified have always denied involvement in Epstein's criminal activities.

Trump also appears again

The name of the US president appears frequently in the new files - according to the New York Times, in at least 4,500 documents. Trump knew Epstein well, as earlier photos of the two show. However, there is no evidence of the Republican's involvement in the scandal. The US President denies any involvement in the criminal activities.

An FBI list of allegations against Trump received by the US Federal Police caused a stir in numerous media outlets. The Department of Justice said that some of the documents contained untrue allegations against Trump that had been submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 election.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick also appears in the documents. In an email from 2012, he appears to be planning a visit to Epstein's island, according to media reports. Lutnick had said in a podcast about Epstein last year that he had already decided in 2005 that he never wanted to be in the same room with this "disgusting person" again.

Explosive emails about ex-Prince Andrew

The new files also appear to provide an insight into Epstein's correspondence with the former British Prince Andrew (65). British media pounced on numerous emails and several pictures that allegedly show Andrew on all fours bent over a young woman whose face is blacked out.

Because of his involvement in the abuse scandal, the ex-prince was recently stripped of all titles, honors and awards. He now only goes by the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and rejects the allegations of sexual abuse in the Epstein scandal. He has also appeared in previous publications, for example in pictures.

For example, an email from 2010 appears to show that Epstein arranged a dinner for Andrew with a 26-year-old Russian woman in London - shortly after the American had served his sentence for prostituting minors. Other emails suggest that a mysterious contact of Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell called "The Invisible Man" could be Andrew.

Ministry: We have fulfilled our obligation

With the current publication, the review and examination of the documents is complete, said Deputy Justice Minister Blanche. The Ministry has now fulfilled its obligation. However, it is unlikely that the latest batch of files marks the end of the years-long debate surrounding the publication of the Epstein files.

Several Democrats have repeatedly criticized the Ministry for not putting far too many documents online without adequate justification. The fact that the deadline set for publication has long since expired and many documents have been completely redacted has also caused anger.