After Trump's trip to the Middle East: What's next for Gaza? - Gallery The Gaza conflict is once again facing tough negotiations. Image: dpa It is not clear who can provide security in the Gaza Strip. (archive picture) Image: dpa Germany wants to participate in the reconstruction. Image: dpa The heated conflict between Israel and its arch-enemy is over, at least for the time being. (archive picture) Image: dpa After Trump's trip to the Middle East: What's next for Gaza? - Gallery The Gaza conflict is once again facing tough negotiations. Image: dpa It is not clear who can provide security in the Gaza Strip. (archive picture) Image: dpa Germany wants to participate in the reconstruction. Image: dpa The heated conflict between Israel and its arch-enemy is over, at least for the time being. (archive picture) Image: dpa

US President Trump has a plan for Gaza - and the world is behind it. That is the message from the Egypt summit. But the day after, the actual negotiations are barely one step further.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The day was celebrated as the beginning of a new era in the Middle East, as the day of perhaps the greatest peace since the end of the Second World War - or, in the words of US President Donald Trump, perhaps even for "3,000 years".

But even with the superlatives that Trump mentioned during his short visit to Israel and Egypt, the points of contention in the Gaza conflict will not simply disappear.

Below you will find the most important questions and answers on how things are progressing in the Gaza Strip. Show more

The day was celebrated as the beginning of a new era in the Middle East, as the day of perhaps the greatest peace since the end of the Second World War - or, in the words of US President Donald Trump, perhaps even for "3,000 years". But even with the superlatives that Trump mentioned during his short visit to Israel and Egypt, the points of contention in the Gaza conflict will not simply disappear. The day after the jubilation at the return of the hostages still alive and after the celebrations in Egypt to mark the announced end of the war, disillusionment is setting in.

Through personal pressure, dealmaker Trump has succeeded in driving Israel and the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas into at least the first phase of his peace plan, which is now underway. This means that there is a ceasefire, the last hostages have been released and the dead are to be handed over, while Israel and its troops have withdrawn somewhat in Gaza. Trump gathered around 30 heads of state and government in Egypt to show that the world is behind his plan.

What happens now in the Gaza war?

After the jubilation in Israel and the ceremony in Egypt, difficult negotiations now lie ahead, the outcome of which is completely open. According to Trump's 20-point plan, a technocratic government for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip would have to be formed in the next, second phase. According to the plan, Hamas would not be involved in this, but would be disarmed. An international peacekeeping force (ISF) would provide security in Gaza.

However, all of this will take a long time to negotiate. Hamas continues to demonstrate its power, wants to consolidate it again in Gaza and has so far refused to hand over its weapons. According to Trump, the US government has even given the Islamist terrorist organization permission to rearm itself for a limited period of time in order to provide security in the Gaza Strip. It remains to be seen which countries could send soldiers to the ISF and whether they should receive a UN mandate to do so.

As in previous rounds of negotiations over the past two years of war, it is conceivable that the talks could reach an impasse. It will require strong will on the part of the parties involved and also sustained pressure from Trump to continue to lead the way out of the war, which Trump has already declared to be over. Hamas continues to deny Israel's right to exist. On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government partners want to crush Hamas completely.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of breaking the ceasefire agreement yesterday. On Monday, only four of the 28 dead hostages were handed over, although the deadline for the handover of all bodies expired at midday. Katz threatened that any delay would be seen as a gross breach of the agreement and "responded to accordingly".

French President Emmanuel Macron also warned of the continuing danger posed by Hamas. There will be terrorist attacks and destabilization in the coming weeks and months, he said. "A terrorist group with thousands of fighters, tunnels and this kind of weaponry cannot be dismantled overnight."

What role does the declaration signed in Egypt play?

According to Trump, the "very comprehensive" document sets out "a whole series of rules and regulations" in the Gaza conflict. According to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, it is intended to consolidate the current ceasefire. The document states: "Together, we will implement this agreement in a way that ensures peace, security, stability and opportunities for all the peoples of the region, including the Palestinians and Israelis." The specific measures to achieve this are not explained. Israel and Hamas were not represented at all at the summit in Egypt.

However, the declaration and the bombastic announcement fit in with Trump's style. He already sealed the agreement between Hamas and Israel from behind the scenes, so to speak - with the help of the other mediators Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, he first demanded commitments and then later negotiated the details. In a meeting with other heads of state and government in Egypt, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, among others, let it be known that the paper that has now been signed is by no means a permanent solution to the ongoing conflict.

What will become of Israel's conflict with its arch-enemy Iran?

Iran and the militias it supports in the region are severely weakened. The hot conflict between Israel and its arch-enemy is over, at least for the time being. However, the main features of the conflict remain unchanged. A renewed war between the two states, as was the case last June, is conceivable and, according to some experts, perhaps only a matter of time.

Trump, who repeatedly presents himself as a bringer of peace, still has his sights set on a major agreement with Iran that could herald the "end of an age of terror and death". The "hand of friendship and cooperation" has been extended to Tehran, Trump said during his speech in the Israeli parliament. The ongoing dispute over Iran's nuclear program and the attacks by the USA and Israel on Iran's nuclear facilities in June show that the countries are a long way from reaching such an agreement.

Observers of the conflicts in the Middle East also see signs that both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran - Hamas' two most important allies - are in favor of Hamas continuing the war. In Lebanon, as in Syria, the conflict with Israel has been interrupted, but many issues remain unresolved and unfinished.

Are German soldiers taking part in a UN peacekeeping force?

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has so far retreated to the fact that the question does not currently arise for Germany. But that could change quickly. One of the decisive factors is whether there will be a United Nations mandate for such a force. It is unclear whether the USA and Israel are seeking such a mandate.

Will the partial ban on arms exports to Israel be lifted?

On 8 August, Merz decreed that no more deliveries of weapons to Israel that could be used in the Gaza war would be approved. Now that there is a ceasefire, the German government is considering reversing the restriction. It is unclear when a decision will be made. The partial export ban has given Germany, Israel's most important ally alongside the USA, new confidence in the Arab world. This could be a reason to keep the restrictions in place for the time being.

What role can Germany play in the ongoing process?

In Egypt, Chancellor Merz emphasized that the first priority is to provide emergency humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. Germany also wants to be involved in reconstruction - but it is still completely unclear to what extent. Egypt wants to organize a reconstruction conference together with Germany, which is to take place in Cairo in November. As Germany is now the largest payer for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, the question arises domestically as to how much aid for Gaza is still manageable and negotiable.