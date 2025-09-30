According to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel supports US President Trump's peace plan. This is the plan for an end to the Gaza war.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel has accepted Donald Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip. Hamas wants to "examine it carefully".

Not Hamas, but the Palestinian Authority is to take over the political leadership.

Europe and the UN have signaled their support for the plan. Show more

Israel accepts US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war with the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas. "I support your plan to end the war in Gaza," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a meeting with Trump in Washington.

According to Hamas circles, the terrorist organization had received the proposal from the Qatari and Egyptian mediators. Accordingly, the Islamists want to "carefully examine" the plan before giving an official response. In Europe, the plan met with approval - combined with the statement that the ball is now in Hamas' court.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke of a "unique opportunity" that should not be wasted. "I urge everyone who can influence Hamas to do so now," said the CDU politician. French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that Hamas had "no choice but to release all hostages immediately and follow this plan".

What Trump is proposing

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that the UK is calling on all sides to work with the US government to conclude and implement the agreement.

This is what the 20-point plan looks like: End of fighting: if both sides agree, the war should end immediately - the Israeli military should withdraw to an "agreed line" and all fighting should be suspended.

Hostages and prisoners: 72 hours after Israel has publicly agreed to the plan, all hostages (alive or dead) are to be returned from the Gaza Strip. Thereafter, Israel is to release around 250 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and around 1700 detainees after October 7, 2023. For every body returned from the Gaza Strip, Israel is to return 15 bodies of Palestinians to the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli information, only 20 of 48 hostages are still alive.

Relief supplies: Immediately after the adoption of the plan, comprehensive relief supplies are to be brought into the Gaza Strip. Water and electricity supplies are to be restored and hospitals repaired. Distribution is to be carried out by the United Nations and the Red Crescent as well as other international, independent organizations.

People in the Gaza Strip: No one should be forced to leave; departure and return should be on a voluntary basis.

Role of Hamas: Hamas should not be allowed to be involved in the administration of the Gaza Strip. Hamas members who give up their weapons and agree to "peaceful coexistence" can receive amnesty or leave the country according to the plan.

Transitional period: Israel should neither annex nor permanently occupy the Gaza Strip. The territory is initially to be administered by a transitional government of a technocratic Palestinian committee. In addition to Palestinians, international experts are to sit on the committee, which in turn will be controlled by a "peace council" headed by Trump. The council is to include other top politicians, such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. An International Stabilization Force (ISF) is to provide security and at the same time train Palestinian police forces. Blair described the plan as "courageous and intelligent".

Reconstruction: An internationally financed "Trump Plan for Economic Development", investments and a special economic zone are planned in order to create jobs. In the long term, this should promote peace in conjunction with an "interfaith exchange", among other things, and open up prospects for a Palestinian state following a reform of the Palestinian Authority (PA). Show more

On the role of the PA, Netanyahu said that he appreciated Trump's stance "that the PA cannot play any role in Gaza without a radical and genuine transformation." He also emphasized that a civil administration in the Gaza Strip would be led neither by Hamas nor by the PA, which rules the West Bank.

It is currently unclear whether Hamas will agree to the plan. The Islamists have so far rejected disarmament, for example.

Trump's "Riviera of the Middle East" met with harsh criticism

In recent months, various proposals have been discussed on the question of how the Gaza Strip should be secured and administered after a possible end to the war.

In this context, Trump had floated the idea of taking control of the territory and resettling the Palestinian population in third countries in order to turn Gaza into a "Middle Eastern Riviera". The proposal was met with harsh criticism both internationally and in the USA.

According to experts, the expulsion of people from the Gaza Strip would violate international law. The 20-point plan now states: "No one will be forced to leave Gaza." Those who wanted to leave could do so and "also return". People will be "encouraged" to stay.

Netanyahu: "dramatic progress"

Netanyahu said in Washington that he believed "today we are taking a decisive step towards ending the war in Gaza and creating the conditions for dramatic progress in peace in the Middle East - and, I think, beyond that, in very important Muslim countries".

The plan is in line with Israel's conditions for the post-war period, the Israeli head of government said. With regard to Hamas, Trump said: "I have the feeling that we will get a positive response." We are very close to a solution.

With regard to the plan for the "peace council" led by him as a supervisory body for a possible transitional government in the Gaza Strip, Trump explained that he had "a lot to do", but that it was important for him to take on this role at the request of Arab and Israeli leaders.

UN wants to support Trump's Gaza peace plan

The Republican went on to explain that the council should also include other top politicians "and very respected" personalities. Netanyahu said: "If this international body succeeds, we will have ended the war for good."

Israeli opposition leader Jair Lapid announced that he wanted to guarantee Netanyahu a "safety net" in the event that the ultra-right coalition partners now leave the government in protest. The hardliners in the government are against an end to the war as long as Hamas is not crushed.

The United Nations emphasized its support for the efforts. "The United Nations stands ready to support, including the provision of humanitarian aid," said a UN spokesperson in New York in response to a question about the Trump plan.

Israel does not want to violate Qatar's sovereignty again

During his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Qatar's head of government Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Israel had attacked the Hamas leadership in the Gulf state around three weeks ago. During the conversation, Netanyahu ruled out further attacks in the Gulf emirate.

"I would also like to assure you that Israel does not intend to violate your sovereignty again in the future," said Netanyahu. Israel regrets that a Qatari citizen was killed in the attack.

"I want to assure you that Israel targeted Hamas, not Qataris." Far-right coalition members criticized the "abject apology".

USA also criticized Qatar attack

Qatar is an important US ally in the Gulf. The emirate is mediating in the Gaza war alongside Egypt and the USA. Qatar had strongly condemned Israel's attack. Criticism also came from the USA.

Netanyahu also praised the US government's idea of setting up a trilateral group "to resolve the outstanding disputes between our two countries". Netanyahu did not initially provide any further details.

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani welcomed the assurances. According to media reports, Israel's assurance that it would never again carry out attacks in Qatar was originally the 21st point of the plan. This has now been omitted from a document published by the White House.