The suspected attack on Christopher Street Day in Berlin is the latest in a series of serious vehicle-ramming attacks in Germany. Whether the cause is terrorism, mental illness, or hate crimes—more than 30 people have been killed in similar incidents since 2018.

Police officers are standing next to a car that crashed into a tree after plowing into a crowd near the annual Pride event in Berlin.

From Berlin to Magdeburg When Cars Become Weapons: Acts with Far-Reaching Consequences in Germany

Here's what it's all about In Germany, cars have been deliberately used as weapons on several occasions in recent years.

Since 2018, more than 30 people have lost their lives in such attacks, prior to the recent one in Berlin.

The motives behind these acts vary, ranging from Islamist terrorism and right-wing extremism to mental illness and rampage driving.

Among the most serious cases are the attacks in Berlin (2016), Trier (2020), Magdeburg (2024), Munich (2025), and Mannheim (2025). Summary created with

For years, cars have been used time and again in Germany as weapons against innocent bystanders. The perpetrators generally do not know their victims. These are not limited to terrorist attacks; the motives vary widely. More than 30 people have lost their lives since 2018, prior to the recent attack at Berlin’s CSD. An overview:

Berlin – Christmas Market at the Gedächtniskirche – December 19, 2016

Onlookers and reporters are standing in front of the truck at the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. Data Protection Act

Twelve people are killed and dozens are injured, some seriously, in the deadliest Islamist attack in Germany to date. That evening, the Tunisian attacker, Anis Amri, drives a stolen truck into the crowded Christmas market. He had previously shot and killed the Polish driver, the 13th victim. Amri, 24 years old and a supporter of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS), initially escaped. A few days later, he was shot and killed by Italian police while on the run.

Magdeburg – Christmas Market – December 20, 2024

Heiko Rebsch/dpa

Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen from Saudi Arabia speeds through a gap between concrete barriers into the bustling Christmas market in a high-horsepower rental car. Five women and a nine-year-old boy are killed, and hundreds of people are injured. In June 2026, the 51-year-old—who had been living in Germany since 2006 and worked as a doctor in a forensic psychiatric facility for mentally ill offenders—is sentenced to life in prison. In the court’s view, the perpetrator acted out of a complex set of motives, including, among other things, fantasies of revenge against Germany and German authorities. A psychiatric expert diagnosed him with narcissistic personality disorder.

Trier – Pedestrian Zone – December 1, 2020

Police are securing the crime scene near the pedestrian zone, where a car struck several people. Data Protection Act

A 51-year-old German man drove his SUV at high speed through the busy downtown pedestrian zone at lunchtime. He deliberately steered his vehicle toward various people and groups with the intent of killing as many people as possible. Six people died, including a nine-week-old baby. More than 20 people were injured, some seriously. According to the court’s ruling, the man suffered from delusions due to paranoid schizophrenia. He is serving a life sentence in a psychiatric hospital.

Leipzig – Downtown – May 4, 2026

Two people died in the reckless driving incident in Leipzig. Sebastian Willnow/dpa

A 33-year-old German man drives a white car into a crowd in downtown Leipzig. Two people die, and others are injured. Investigators believe it was a reckless driving incident with no political motive. The perpetrator is admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Mannheim – Rose Monday Parade – March 3, 2025

Two people will also die in Manheim in 2025. KEYSTONE

A 40-year-old German man from Rhineland-Palatinate drove his car into the Rose Monday parade in downtown Mannheim. Two people were killed, and several others were injured. A religious or political motive has been ruled out.

Munich – Downtown – February 13, 2025

The driver responsible for the rampage in Munich has been on trial since January. Environmental Protection Agency

Farhad N., a 24-year-old Afghan, deliberately drove his small car into a protest march organized by the Verdi union, which had about 1,400 participants. A mother and her two-year-old daughter were killed, and more than 40 other people were injured. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office believes the attack was an act of Islamist terrorism. The trial has been underway at the Munich Higher Regional Court since January 2026.

Berlin, City Center – June 2022

A teacher was killed during the rampage. Image

A 29-year-old German-Armenian man drove his older sister’s car into a group of students from Bad Arolsen (Hesse) on Kurfürstendamm. A teacher was killed in the incident, and several people were injured, some seriously. The district attorney’s office sees no evidence of a terrorist motive and believes the incident was caused by a mental illness. The man was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Witzenhausen – October 2021

An 8-year-old girl lost her life in the reckless driving incident in Witzenhausen. Say one

In a small town in northern Hesse, a 31-year-old man drives into a group of children in front of a daycare center. An eight-year-old girl dies in the hospital. The court finds that the perpetrator suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was experiencing delusions of persecution. He is committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Volkmarsen – February 2020

A view of the car that drove into a Rose Monday parade. Data Protection Act

On Rose Monday, a 29-year-old German man deliberately drove his car into the crowd during a Carnival parade. At least 88 people, including 26 children, were injured, some seriously. The driver was sentenced to life in prison.

Bottrop and Essen – January 2019

Burnt-out fireworks lie on the ground. On New Year's Eve, a driver deliberately steered his car into a group of pedestrians. German Press Agency

Shortly after the New Year, a far-right extremist drove his car into revelers at both locations, whom he believed to be foreigners. Fourteen people were injured. The German man was admitted to a secure psychiatric facility.

Münster, Downtown – April 2018

A man had driven a small van into a group of people in front of the restaurant, killing two of them. imago stock&people

A 48-year-old German man drove his camper van into a group of people outside a restaurant and shot himself after the incident. Two people died, and 20 were injured, some seriously. According to police, the perpetrator was mentally unstable and at risk of suicide.