In a ZDF documentary about Alice Weidel, the AfD leader gets into trouble when asked about her main place of residence. While she lists Überlingen as her place of residence, her family lives in Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a ZDF documentary, Alice Weidel is asked about her main residence in Überlingen.

The AfD leader reacts irritably to the question of how often she has spent the night there.

Weidel emphasizes that her main residence is in Germany, although her family lives in Switzerland. Show more

In the ZDF documentary "Alice Weidel - A Portrait", journalist David Gebhard accompanies the AfD's leading candidate to Überlingen on Lake Constance, where she has registered her main residence. However, when Gebhard wants to know how often she has actually spent the night there in the past year, Weidel reacts with obvious irritation.

"Yes, that's a suggestive question you're asking here. I won't answer it if it's put like that. Can we move on now?" the AfD politician counters.

Even when the journalist asks how he could formulate the question differently, she evades: "No, but certainly not like that. You don't ask other politicians how often they spend the night at home." Then she breaks off the interview. "I don't feel like it anymore, you're just asking suggestive questions."

Also a topic on Sunday evening

The background: Alice Weidel regularly emphasizes that her main residence is in Überlingen, although she lives with her family in Switzerland. Critics accuse her of not actually living in Germany - an accusation that Weidel vehemently rejects.

Weidel's place of residence was also a topic in the big chancellor debate on Sunday evening. Moderator Günther Jauch confronted Weidel directly with this contradiction during the debate. He asked how she could credibly stand up for German interests when she lives in Switzerland.

Weidel defended herself and emphasized that her official residence was in Überlingen on Lake Constance and that she fulfilled all legal requirements. However, it remains unclear whether she actually spends the majority of her time there or lives mainly in Switzerland.