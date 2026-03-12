There are solid accusations against Noma co-founder René Redzepi. Archive image: KEYSTONE

René Redzepi co-founded New Nordic Cuisine and made Noma in Copenhagen the world's best restaurant. But now the creative chef's darker side is coming to light: his penchant for violence against his employees.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2003, Danish chef René Redzepi and a colleague founded the restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, which subsequently rose to the top, bagged three Michelin stars and is considered the best in the world.

Now the "New York Times" reports how chef Redzepi psychologically and physically beat up employees at Noma.

Redzepi is said to have shouted at them, stabbed and punched them: If they talked, he allegedly threatened, he would brand them in the industry or have them deported. Show more

In 2004, Danish chef Claus Meyer wrote the "Nordisk Køkkenmanifesto", the manifesto of Nordic cuisine, with the help of twelve Northern European colleagues. Among the signatories was his fellow countryman René Redzepi, with whom he opened the restaurant Noma in Copenhagen in 2003.

Mayer and Redzepi became the pioneers of New Nordic Cuisine: their restaurant, whose name is a contraction of the words nordisk (Nordic) and mad (food), landed in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for the first time in 2006 - in 33rd place. By 2010, Noma had worked its way up to first place, which it would go on to occupy five more times.

René Redzepi prepares a vegetarian burger at Noma in Copenhagen on November 24, 2014. KEYSTONE

From 2008 to 2020, the restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars - and from 2021 even three. Thanks to Noma, Denmark becomes a Mecca for the international gourmet scene: chef Redzepi and Mayer open pop-up branches - sometimes in London, sometimes in Kyoto. Behind the restaurant, a fermentation station and a food lab are set up where new dishes are created.

But the success story of Mona and its chef is starting to crack: Now the "New York Times" (NYT) reports that René Redzepi is said to have mentally and physically abused his employees. The US newspaper spoke to 35 former employees who confirmed that there was massive bullying, including beatings, between 2009 and 2017. 30 were affected themselves.

"Even the interns"

The research was prompted by an Instagram post by Jason Ignacio White, who used to run the fermentation laboratory at Noma. In it, he writes that Redzepi hit employees in the chest and stomach area with his fist. In front of guests, he is said to have stabbed them under the table with barbecue forks so that no one would notice.

According to the NYT, other sources also reported "ongoing trauma due to psychological abuse, such as intimidation, body shaming and public ridicule". Redzepi had threatened those affected: if the victims came forward, he would ensure that they would no longer find a job in the industry, that they would be deported or that their partners would lose their jobs.

Australian Ben was employed at Noma in 2012: It was normal for everyone to be punished if someone made a mistake, says the chef. "He just went down the line and hit us on the chest." At the same time, Redzepi shouted at them. "Even the interns who had picked elderflowers upstairs."

"Going to work feels like going to war"

Ben describes the atmosphere at work: "It felt like we were working in an emergency room or in a submarine that was sinking. It was hell, but I learned so much that I don't regret it." A chef from London moves to Copenhagen in 2013: she only wants to talk anonymously about what she experienced.

Employee at Noma in 2017. KEYSTONE

One evening, the woman uses a cell phone to turn down the music at the request of a guest. However, cell phones are forbidden at Noma: When Redzepi sees her, he punches her so hard on the ribs without a word that she staggers and tears the skin on her hip from a sharp corner of the kitchen counter.

According to the woman, she lay on the floor bleeding and crying. Nobody reacted or helped when she ran into the changing room. Later, the sous-chef just comes and asks if she will continue working. She does - and fulfills the last few months of her contract. As a Latina, she doesn't want to miss this important stage in her career.

"It took me years to recover from it"

A rethink is said to have begun after 2017. The problem: Redzepi "raised a generation of bullies and they bullied us": Mehmet Çekirge, who was an intern at Noma in 2018, says. The Turkish man was annoyed with eating noises and called a donkey. He wasn't made of the "Noma stuff", he was told.

«Going to work felt like going to war.» Köchin Alessia über ihre Zeit im Noma

"I swallowed everything because I wanted to prove that I was a team player, that I could take it," Çekirge explains to the NYT. He only felt the consequences after his three-month deployment: "It took me years to recover from it."

The fact that Redzepi is not always good to deal with is first revealed in 2008 in the documentary "Noma at Boiling Point", in which the chef gets quite loud. In 2015, he admits in an essay that he is a "beast" in the kitchen. In 2022, he confesses to the Times that he is trying to change his life with "many, many hours of therapy".

However, he also says he has never hit anyone. When asked by the NYT, Redzepi now comments again: "Although I don't recognize all the details in these stories, I can recognize enough of my past behavior in them to understand that my actions harmed the people who worked with me," he replies.

Redzepi has since announced his retirement from Noma.