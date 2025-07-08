A traditional vacation camp in Hunt, Texas, becomes the scene of a tragedy: a flash flood hits Camp Mystic in the middle of the night. More than 80 people die - including dozens of children. Now the search for answers begins.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A flash flood hits a summer camp in the Hill Country region of Texas.

At least 100 people die, including many children.

Authorities come under pressure for lack of warning systems and failure to evacuate. Show more

Summer in Texas had just begun when around 750 girls traveled to the traditional Camp Mystic on June 30. For many families, the summer camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River has been an integral part of their summer tradition for 99 years. Just four days later, nothing was the same again: a devastating flash flood swept away tents, cabins and people on the night of July 4th.

Over 100 deaths have now been confirmed in Texas - including at least 28 children. Dozens of people were injured and many were considered missing for days.

"If your daughter is missing, we have contacted you personally," the camp management told the families in a terse email, according to the Wall Street Journal. The sentence is emblematic of the chaos of that night - and the despair that followed.

Camp La Junta in Texas was completely destroyed by the floods. X / DavidEReal4

Days earlier, the National Weather Service had announced heavy rainfall for the Texas Hill Country. On July 2, the disaster management authority declared the second-highest alert level. However, there were no functioning warning systems on site. In Kerr County, where Camp Mystic is located, there is still no nationwide siren network.

When the flood wave hit the camp at around 4 a.m., it was too late for many. According to the Wall Street Journal, program director Elizabeth Sweet later wrote on Instagram: "I was on a roof, the water was up to my feet."

Rise to nine meters within an hour

Camp counselor Paloma Puente and her colleagues brought 17 girls to safety through windows and knee-deep water. 16-year-old camper Callie McAlary recalled to CNN: "The water was rising, kids were running around trying to reach other cabins." In mortal fear, she attached her name tag to her clothes - in case she had to be found.

Children in the nearby boys' camp Camp La Junta also had to flee at the last minute. "Oh my God, we're floating," said one boy, according to CNN. The children swam to a higher road - where rescue workers found them.

The amazing story of Camp La Junta has not been told yet. The volunteers and counselors there asked me not to show their photos, but these amazing men and boys saved over 100 young boys by taking them to high ground and climbing up in the rafters of one of the building… pic.twitter.com/8jo1uOdQmT — David Real (@DavidEReal4) July 6, 2025

The region around the Guadalupe River has been considered a high-risk area for flash floods for decades. As early as 1987, ten teenagers died in a neighboring camp. Despite this, the infrastructure has never been fundamentally improved.

On the night of the flood, the water levels shot up from around one meter to almost nine meters within hours, according to CNN. People in a mobile home park were surprised while sleeping. One woman clung to a tree for four hours before she was rescued. "That was a miracle," her helper told the broadcaster.

A security guard at the camp placed children on mattresses to prevent them from sinking in the water. Counselors formed chains in the water to pass children. More than 850 people were evacuated, including the daughters of two US congressmen.

"Dedicated his life to the camp"

Twin sisters Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence (8) were recovered dead. Nine-year-old Janie Hunt and campers Sarah Marsh, Lila Bonner and Renee Smajstrla also died. Camp co-founder Dick Eastland drowned while trying to pull several girls to safety in his car.

"He dedicated his life to this camp," wrote a Texas congressman on X. For many former participants, Eastland was a father figure who attended weddings and provided comfort during deaths. "They were always there - even when our parents weren't."

Camp Mystic owner and director Richard “Dick” Eastland died trying to rescue children before they were swept away in the deadly floodwaters.



This man is a hero and will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/D4M9ab2gZo — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) July 6, 2025

Search and rescue teams with helicopters, drones and boats are now in action. People are still missing. And relatives are still struggling with the uncertainty.

"It's an emotional up and down," one father told CNN. "When you hear that they're not in the morgue - that's a spark of hope. And you cling to that."