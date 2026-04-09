A drone image shows the humpback whale in the Bay of Wismar. Daniel Müller/Greenpeace Germany/dpa

The stranded humpback whale off the German east coast will probably not survive. After its death, the carcass is to be examined and processed into fuel.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The humpback whale that stranded in the Baltic Sea is still alive, but is severely weakened and, according to experts, will probably not survive the stranding.

After its death, scientists will examine the carcass before a specialist company removes it.

The remains will then be processed, for example into CO₂-neutral fuel or biodiesel. Show more

The humpback whale stranded in the Baltic Sea, which Germany has christened "Timmy", is still alive, but its condition is considered critical according to experts. The animal is severely weakened and has injuries to its skin - it is likely that it will not survive the stranding.

If the marine mammal dies, the company SecAnim will take care of its recovery and removal. However, the carcass will first be examined by scientists to determine the cause of death. The German Oceanographic Museum has already expressed an interest in the skeleton.

"Once the skeleton has been removed, the whale carcass will be largely dismantled," a spokesperson for Saria, the parent company of SecAnim, told Focus. SecAnim will load the whale on behalf of the authorities using cranes or a winch system and transport it in closed special vehicles to the company's site around 130 kilometers away.

Carcass is processed further

The remains are processed on site under strict hygiene regulations, without further testing - there is no risk of epidemics. According to the company, CO₂-neutral fuel for power plants or "high-quality and environmentally friendly biodiesel" can be obtained from it, among other things.

How long salvaging and processing will take and what costs will be incurred is currently unclear.

The idea of processing a dead whale into fuel is not new. In 2012, a sperm whale stranded and died on the Belgian coast. At the time, a company claimed that it could process the almost 30-tonne carcass into around 50,000 kilowatt hours of electricity - enough to supply 14 households with energy for a year.

Video from the department