Michael Cohen used to solve Donald Trump's problems as a fixer. Today, his ex-lawyer warns against the lawsuit against James Comey: even if experts consider it futile, the authorities would "only have to find this one" document to find the ex-FBI director guilty.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen predicted a month ago that ex-FBI boss Comey would be indicted.

In addition to James Comey, eight other "enemies" of Trump urgently need to hire a lawyer, according to Cohen.

Cohen knows from his own experience what it feels like when the authorities have you in their sights. Trump's judiciary must find "just this one document": Cohen expects a conviction.

That's why other experts think the Comey lawsuit is weak. Show more

Michael Cohen had a hunch. "My prediction is James Comey is probably next," said Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer on MSNBC on August 24.

It was simply his "gut" telling Cohen that. "I was so involved and so entrenched with Trump for a decade and a half - somehow I understand him. Comey is an irritant for him."

But it's not just the former FBI director who has a problem, he said. "Guaranteed: Everybody that [MSNBC] showed on that list needs to get lawyers, and every single one of them is going to end up facing repercussions, in my opinion. Because right now, Donald Trump controls the game."

Everyone in this wheel from John Bolton to Chris Krebs will - like James Comey - feel Trump's wrath, predicts Michael Cohen. Adam Schiff, Lisa Cook are common. Letitia James, John Brennan, Jak Smith and Miles Taylor. YouTube/MSNBC

Just over a month later, Cohen's prediction has come true: The Department of Justice is investigating James Comey. While many experts believe that the investigation is based on a weak foundation, Cohen is once again making a dark prophecy. But first things first.

What has happened so far Spring 2016: FBI Director Comey investigated Hillary Clinton over the presidential candidate's handling of her emails. The investigation makes waves before the election in November - and pleases Republican candidate Trump.

July 2016: Comey declares that Clinton acted negligently but cannot be prosecuted. At the same time, the FBI opens a new case to investigate whether Russia manipulated the election.

May 2017: Trump fires Comey, who believes that Moscow supported Trump in the election. However, Comey did not personally investigate the new president.

April 2018: Comey publishes his book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership", which deals with ethics, leadership and Donald Trump, who does not come off well in the autobiography.

Spring 2018: According to the New York Times, Trump calls for the first time for the Department of Justice to take action against Comey - and Hillary Clinton. The call to investigate his enemies is According to the New York Times, Trump calls for the first time for the Department of Justice to take action against Comey - and Hillary Clinton. The call to investigate his enemies is rejected

August 2019: After a review, the Department of Justice decides against prosecuting Comey. "Everyone was of the opinion that this could not be prosecuted," "Fox News" quotes a After a review, the Department of Justice decides against prosecuting Comey. "Everyone was of the opinion that this could not be prosecuted," "Fox News" quotes a source

September 2020: Comey testifies before the House of Representatives. Five years later, the Department of Justice accuses him of lying and obstructing justice.

September 2025: Trump calls on the Department of Justice to indict Comey, which complies shortly afterwards. Show more

Does the lawsuit have any chance of success? "I've learned that Comey was actually involved in the Russia investigation in a very negative way," says Michael Cohen. "The likelihood is that this Justice Department has every email, every text message and every communication. I think it's likely that he will be found guilty."

"You just have to find this one document"

Comey "probably" committed a crime: "I don't know what that crime is," Cohen admits, "but there are hundreds of thousands of documents, and the government has every single one of them. They just need to find this one."

Once an agency like this gets going, it's hard to slow it down, the 59-year-old explains. As part of the Russia investigation, the FBI has also begun investigating him. In 2018, Trump's ex-fixer pleaded guilty to charges including tax fraud, bank fraud and illegal campaign financing. James Comey was in charge at the FBI at the time.

In September 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio, they were still friends: Michael Cohen looks over Donald Trump's shoulder while ministers pray with the presidential candidate at the Pastors Leadership Conference. KEYSTONE

Cohen served two and a half years in prison and lost his New York law license. "I was in that system," he says. "I know better than anyone what it looks like and what it feels like when the Justice Department is instrumentalized. It's insurmountable."

Experts consider lawsuit futile

But he did commit and confess to a crime, the MSNBC presenter objects. "I pleaded guilty under very extreme circumstances. My entire case only lasted 48 hours. From Friday to Monday, I should either plead guilty - or the Southern District of New York files an 80-page indictment that includes my wife."

MacCALLUM: Do you think there are more indictments coming? JD VANCE: There are certainly gonna be more indictment coming over the next 3.5 years of the Trump administration ... unfortunately for James Comey, when I look at this indictment, I see a guy who lied under oath



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 28. September 2025 um 15:24

Cohen believes that Comey instrumentalized the state against Trump in 2016 - even if he no longer supports the 79-year-old today. That is why Attorney General Pam Bondi would now also find something against Comey if she looked long enough. Former public prosecutor Letitia James or liberal billionaire George Soros are next on Trump's list, Cohen is certain.

Trump on who he wants investigated: "Soros is a name certainly that I keep hearing. I don't know. I hear a lot of different names. I hear names of some pretty rich people that are radical left people. Maybe I hear about a guy named Reid Hoffman."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 25. September 2025 um 23:15

Is the father of two exaggerating? Former prosecutor Andrew McCarthy tells "Fox News": "I don't think there's a case. [The lawsuit] seems to be based on something that's not true." Even Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz doesn't think the whole thing holds water. "The indictment itself is pretty weak and won't survive in court," says conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro.

Insurance lawyer to topple Comey

And then there is the woman who is supposed to push through the Comey lawsuit for Trump - and this prosecutor is "exceptionally weak", writes "Politico", citing legal experts: Lindsey Halligan has just replaced Erik Siebert in her position, who has allegedly spoken out against an indictment.

The 36-year-old is actually an insurance lawyer. The two-time participant in the Miss Colorado USA beauty pageant first met Donald Trump in November 2021 at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida. The New Yorker hired her for his legal team a few months later.

Halligan has no experience with lawsuits like the one against Comey. So why is Cohen so skeptical? "I want people to understand: I'm not here to defend Donald Trump," his ex-defense attorney tells MSNBC. "I'm just trying to explain where we stand."

🚨 Trump has signed NSPM-7, a national security directive that dramatically expands federal powers against what it calls “domestic terrorism.” It orders a national strategy to “disrupt” individuals or groups “that foment political violence,” including “before they result in… https://t.co/QifVpUpg6l pic.twitter.com/3JP3WU5iz2 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) September 28, 2025

The objections of the legal experts would not correspond to reality. Similar arguments were also made when Letitia James accused Trump. "My point is: as Americans, we have lost our way." One should not be distracted by the Comey indictment: Only by focusing on what is important to the everyday lives of the people can the Democrats win the 2026 midterm elections.

More videos from the department