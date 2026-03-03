The military escalation in the Middle East is also affecting Swiss nationals who are stuck in the region. Since Saturday, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has answered a total of around 2,000 inquiries from affected citizens, as was reported at a media conference yesterday. The FDFA is not yet aware of any Swiss nationals who have been injured or killed.
The Swiss government recommends that stranded tourists register on the travel app to receive up-to-date information on the situation on the ground and possible repatriation. blue News has the figures on how many Swiss nationals are currently in the Middle East.
United Arab Emirates
Around 3200 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 5200 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The Swiss representation in Abu Dhabi has answered around 500 inquiries.
Oman
Around 450 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 120 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad.
Kuwait
Around 10 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 110 people are registered in the register of the Swiss Abroad.
Qatar
There are currently 410 travelers registered on Travel Admin. Around 350 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The Swiss representation in Doha has answered a total of around 125 inquiries in its consular district - namely in Kuwait and Qatar.
Bahrain
Around a dozen travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 100 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The local representation has only responded to a limited number of inquiries.
Yemen
A low single-digit number of travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 20 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad.
Saudi Arabia
Around 30 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 540 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The Swiss representation in Ryiad has answered a total of around 60 inquiries in its consular district - namely in Oman, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
Iran
Around 10 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 180 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad, a clear majority of whom also hold Iranian citizenship.
Israel
Around 160 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 25,300 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The local representation has only answered a very limited number of inquiries.
Lebanon
Around 70 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 1000 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The local representation has only answered a very limited number of inquiries.
Cyprus
Around 30 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 690 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad.
Jordan
Around 50 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 350 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad.