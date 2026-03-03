Some popular travel destinations are in the Gulf region, such as Dubai - where many Swiss are now stranded. Archivbild: Kamran Jebreili/AP/dpa

As the situation in the Middle East worsens, Swiss nationals are also seeking local support. Thousands are stranded in the crisis region. blue News provides an overview.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the beginning of the military escalation in the Middle East, the FDFA has answered around 2000 inquiries from Swiss nationals.

In total, there are more than 4000 Swiss tourists in the crisis region.

A particularly large number of Swiss travelers are stranded in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Qatar and Oman. Show more

The military escalation in the Middle East is also affecting Swiss nationals who are stuck in the region. Since Saturday, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has answered a total of around 2,000 inquiries from affected citizens, as was reported at a media conference yesterday. The FDFA is not yet aware of any Swiss nationals who have been injured or killed.

The Swiss government recommends that stranded tourists register on the travel app to receive up-to-date information on the situation on the ground and possible repatriation. blue News has the figures on how many Swiss nationals are currently in the Middle East.

United Arab Emirates

Around 3200 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 5200 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The Swiss representation in Abu Dhabi has answered around 500 inquiries.

Oman

Around 450 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 120 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad.

Kuwait

Around 10 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 110 people are registered in the register of the Swiss Abroad.

Qatar

There are currently 410 travelers registered on Travel Admin. Around 350 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The Swiss representation in Doha has answered a total of around 125 inquiries in its consular district - namely in Kuwait and Qatar.

Bahrain

Around a dozen travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 100 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The local representation has only responded to a limited number of inquiries.

Yemen

A low single-digit number of travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 20 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad.

Saudi Arabia

Around 30 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 540 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The Swiss representation in Ryiad has answered a total of around 60 inquiries in its consular district - namely in Oman, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Iran

Around 10 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 180 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad, a clear majority of whom also hold Iranian citizenship.

Israel

Around 160 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 25,300 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The local representation has only answered a very limited number of inquiries.

Lebanon

Around 70 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 1000 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad. The local representation has only answered a very limited number of inquiries.

Cyprus

Around 30 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 690 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad.

Jordan

Around 50 travelers are currently registered on Travel Admin. Around 350 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad.

Video on the topic