The case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will not let the US President go. Across the political spectrum, US citizens are calling for the files to be made public. Archivbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

In the affair surrounding US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a vote on the release of all files is expected in the House of Representatives. Answers to the most important questions.

Philipp Fischer

The House of Representatives in Washington is expected to demand the release of all files in the case as early as Tuesday. Trump opposed the vote for a long time, but on Sunday (local time) he then spoke out in favor of the Republican members of parliament approving the release of the documents.

Critics accuse Trump of trying to cover up possible involvement in the Epstein affair. According to investigators, Epstein had abused underage girls and young women for years and fed them to celebrities. Recently published emails from the convicted sex offender suggest that Trump knew about this.

How did the Epstein affair get rolling?

The financial advisor and millionaire Epstein was first charged with sex crimes in 2006, when the parents of a 14-year-old girl accused him of abusing their daughter. However, thanks to a controversial deal with the public prosecutor's office, he only served 13 months in prison.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested again and accused of illegally trafficking dozens of minors and paying them money for sexual acts. On August 10, 2019, he was found hanged in his New York prison cell. According to the authorities, he committed suicide.

Less than a year later, Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 as an accomplice in the abuse case. She reported in detail on Epstein's relationships with political and social figures.

US President Trump made a surprising U-turn on the Epstein files. EPA/RON SACHS/KEYSTONE

Why has Trump now changed his mind?

According to the US media, there were signs at the weekend that support in the House of Representatives for opening the files was growing.

The Republicans actually have a majority in the chamber. However, there are isolated members of Trump's party who clearly opposed the US President's will and pushed the project forward together with Democrats. According to the US media, the government tried in vain to change the minds of Republican MPs. Trump was threatened with embarrassment in the House of Representatives.

What speculation is there?

Although numerous files on the Epstein case have been published to date, the exact extent of the affair remains unclear. Many US citizens believe that the authorities wanted to protect rich and influential acquaintances and friends of Epstein.

There is speculation about a presumed list of celebrities who were involved in the sex crimes. The Trump administration initially announced in January that it wanted to publish the list. In July, the government then said that no such list existed. There are also persistent rumors that Epstein was murdered on behalf of influential circles.

What is the House of Representatives planning?

On Tuesday, a majority of the House of Representatives is expected to pass a law to force the government to publish all Epstein files. The vote was fought for jointly by MPs from the opposition Democrats and Trump's Republicans, which is a rare occurrence. They collected a cross-party majority of 218 signatures in the chamber of Congress.

However, approval of the publication of the Epstein files could be much broader: In the government camp, a "flood of Republicans" are expected to vote in favor of the bill. The lead Republican MP Thomas Massie expects the approval of "100 or more" Republicans in the House of Representatives, which could mean a two-thirds majority.

What would that mean for Trump?

The vote would be a clear warning signal to the President. With the help of House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump had tried for months to avert the vote.

However, faced with the threat of defeat in the dispute, he then performed an about-turn on Sunday and wrote on his online service Truth Social: "The Republicans in the House of Representatives should vote in favor of releasing the Epstein files."

As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 17, 2025

However, this would not yet mean that the law has been passed. It requires the approval of the Senate, in which Trump's Republicans also have a majority. If there is not a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress in favor of releasing the Epstein files, Trump could also veto the release after all.

Why did Trump reject the release?

This is the question that has been occupying the media and the political sector in the USA for months. During the election campaign, Trump promised to fully disclose the Epstein files. However, because this promise has not been kept since he took office in January, the president is under increasing pressure. Democrats recently published email excerpts from Epstein's estate in which Trump's name appears - which once again raised the question of how much Trump might have known about Epstein's crimes.

The US President, on the other hand, accuses the Democrats of a deliberate hoax. In his view, they are exploiting the Epstein issue to damage him and distract from his successes. In return, the US President points the finger at the Democrats in the Epstein case. Days ago, he even had his Attorney General launch an investigation into former Democratic US President Bill Clinton and other individuals and companies for possible links and relationships with Epstein.

The Washington Post reported on concerns from legal experts that this could be an attempt by Trump to use such investigations to give the Department of Justice an excuse not to have to open all Epstein documents.