Elon Musk's absence from an important congressional hearing on his role at DOGE is causing sharp criticism in Washington. Democratic Representative John Larson responded with an angry speech.

Congressman John Larson attacked Musk and accused him of irresponsibility.

Larson sees Musk's stance as a threat to the separation of powers and the welfare state. Show more

In the USA, a congressional hearing is causing a stir - not because of its content, but because of the conspicuous absence of Elon Musk. The head of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) did not appear at the hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, although it was about oversight of his efficiency department DOGE and statements on social security, among other things.

John Larson, Democratic representative and member of the committee, lost his temper as a result. Right at the beginning of his speech, he energetically asked: "Where is Elon Musk?" and pointed to the empty chairs. His criticism quickly turned into a general reckoning.

"I'm sure he's a genius," Larson said sarcastically, "and that he's a very credible person - if only because of the money he's amassed." But that is not enough to escape responsibility before Congress. "No one is above the law," he added.

Accusations against Musk and Republicans

Larson even went so far as to accuse Musk of wanting to privatize social security. The background to this are statements made by the entrepreneur in various media in which he described the welfare state as unsustainable and called for austerity measures.

The Democrat also used the opportunity to accuse his Republican colleagues of being subservient to Musk and Donald Trump. Congress is an equal part of the separation of powers and must not allow itself to be used as a tool by individuals.

"If he [Musk] sees all the abuses he's talking about - why isn't he here to explain them?" Larson asked loudly, concluding his speech with an emotional outburst: "Shame on you! Shame on you!"