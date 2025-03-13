  1. Residential Customers
Rage speech in the video "Where is Elon Musk?" - Democrat flips out at congressional hearing

Sven Ziegler

13.3.2025

Elon Musk's absence from an important congressional hearing on his role at DOGE is causing sharp criticism in Washington. Democratic Representative John Larson responded with an angry speech.

13.03.2025, 09:46

13.03.2025, 12:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Elon Musk stayed away from a congressional hearing on Social Security and DOGE.
  • Congressman John Larson attacked Musk and accused him of irresponsibility.
  • Larson sees Musk's stance as a threat to the separation of powers and the welfare state.
Show more

In the USA, a congressional hearing is causing a stir - not because of its content, but because of the conspicuous absence of Elon Musk. The head of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) did not appear at the hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, although it was about oversight of his efficiency department DOGE and statements on social security, among other things.

John Larson, Democratic representative and member of the committee, lost his temper as a result. Right at the beginning of his speech, he energetically asked: "Where is Elon Musk?" and pointed to the empty chairs. His criticism quickly turned into a general reckoning.

Musk fears for sales. How Trump is keeping his hand on the richest man in the world

Musk fears for salesHow Trump is keeping his hand on the richest man in the world

"I'm sure he's a genius," Larson said sarcastically, "and that he's a very credible person - if only because of the money he's amassed." But that is not enough to escape responsibility before Congress. "No one is above the law," he added.

Accusations against Musk and Republicans

Larson even went so far as to accuse Musk of wanting to privatize social security. The background to this are statements made by the entrepreneur in various media in which he described the welfare state as unsustainable and called for austerity measures.

Together with the President of Argentina. Elon Musk receives chainsaw - then goes crazy on stage

Together with the President of ArgentinaElon Musk receives chainsaw - then goes crazy on stage

The Democrat also used the opportunity to accuse his Republican colleagues of being subservient to Musk and Donald Trump. Congress is an equal part of the separation of powers and must not allow itself to be used as a tool by individuals.

"If he [Musk] sees all the abuses he's talking about - why isn't he here to explain them?" Larson asked loudly, concluding his speech with an emotional outburst: "Shame on you! Shame on you!"

USA under Donald Trump. Trump wants to sell rich migrants

USA under Donald TrumpTrump wants to sell rich migrants "gold cards" for the USA +++ Musk will attend Trump's cabinet meeting

