Trump is turning the USA upside down according to his ideas and signing one decree after another. No sign of mass protests. The country seems paralyzed, at least at first glance.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A good three weeks after Trump took office and began to turn the state apparatus upside down and put democracy to the test once again, there is still no mass protest.

Where is it - the resistance to the Republican and his radical plans?

Does it not exist, or will it simply look different in 2025? Show more

Hundreds of thousands of people on the streets in the US capital Washington alone, several million across the country. That was eight years ago, shortly after Donald Trump became president of the USA for the first time. On the weekend before his second inauguration, opponents are calling for a similar protest. But the response is meagre. A few thousand protested in Washington. A good three weeks after Trump took office and began to turn the state apparatus upside down and put democracy to the test once again, there is still no mass protest. Where is it - the resistance to the Republican and his radical plans? Does it not exist, or will it simply look different in 2025?

A broad mandate?

In the weeks following Trump's election victory in November, the words shock or paralysis were frequently heard. Trump had clearly beaten his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, there was no doubt about that. Not only did the Republican win in all seven swing states where a particularly close race was predicted. He was also the first Republican since George W. Bush in 2004 to win an absolute majority of the votes cast. Although this is not decisive for victory in the USA due to the complex electoral system, Trump derives a mandate from this to turn the USA upside down according to his own ideas.

Cautious headwind: where is the resistance to Trump? - Gallery After Trump's first inauguration, millions of people took to the streets across the country. (Archive image) Image: dpa The protest before Trump's inauguration in Washington in January was rather meagre. (archive image) Image: dpa Trump never tires of signing new executive orders. (archive image) Image: dpa Cautious headwind: where is the resistance to Trump? - Gallery After Trump's first inauguration, millions of people took to the streets across the country. (Archive image) Image: dpa The protest before Trump's inauguration in Washington in January was rather meagre. (archive image) Image: dpa Trump never tires of signing new executive orders. (archive image) Image: dpa

However, his election victory was not a landslide victory, as Trump likes to claim. Trump won 49.8% of the votes cast, Harris 48.3%. The USA is therefore quite divided in its ideas about what the future of the country should look like. Nevertheless, the clear result should have taken some of the wind out of Trump's opponents' sails. However, the Republican now sits in the White House and is shaking the foundations of the rule of law. He has pardoned convicted perpetrators of the Capitol Storm and other criminals, harassed government employees, cracked down on minorities and disregarded Congress.

Who reacts how - an overview:

Trump's approval ratings are nevertheless solid and better than at the beginning of his first term in office. And there has been no sign of mass protests in the USA so far. So who is stirring - and who is not?

-Civil society: Of course, there are also demonstrations against Trump's policies in the USA - albeit not with the same visually stunning force as during Trump's first term of office. Churches and volunteers support migrants without a residence permit who are threatened with deportation. Civil rights organizations are taking legal action against Trump's plans. And yet, as columnist Ross Barkan summarizes in the New York Times Magazine: "The left - looking up after eight years of resisting Trump and realizing that he has actually expanded his share of the vote in every presidential election - is now readjusting." The old debate about normalizing Trump is dead, he said, and the Republican is being treated like an ordinary president.

In this weekend's NYT, @RossBarkan argues that we are witnessing the end of the "era of hyperpolitics." https://t.co/Z4hCaT4RYH — The Point Magazine (@the_point_mag) January 26, 2025

- The Democrats: After Harris' defeat, the Democratic Party is left without recognizable leadership and a clear course. Some Democrats have protested in Washington with fired federal employees, while Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have attempted to target tech billionaire and Trump friend Elon Musk's slashing policies with a symbolic bill with no prospect of success, but many of the Democratic bigwigs are conspicuously reticent. It's almost as if no one wants to be too loud too soon - burning themselves out long before the 2026 midterm elections or even the race for the presidential nomination. And the party is unlikely to have forgotten what was largely responsible for its defeat: consumer prices, which skyrocketed under Joe Biden in the White House. Warnings of an end to democracy seemed to move people less than their wallets. This is another reason why some Democrats may now prefer to talk about high egg prices rather than Musk.

-The Republicans: Not much needs to be said about them. The party is staunchly behind Trump. The Republicans have learned that anyone who opposes Trump will pay a high price. Anyone who rebels now, for example in the Senate votes on Trump's nominees for his government team, either has nothing to lose or nothing more to say.

The "Washington Post" summarizes it as follows: "In the second Trump era, many activists, seized by a sense of exhaustion and futility, are withdrawing from the noisy street protests that characterized Trump's first term." Congress is also a frustrating endeavor for Democrats - where they have a minority in both chambers. So was that it?

Fighting Trump in court

No, you can't quite put it like that - because the protest may simply look different this time, according to the newspaper. There is a whole wave of lawsuits against Trump's decrees and Musk's brutal approach to the authorities. Challenges, petitions and hearings may not produce impressive images, but they are having an effect. It is true that a court in Boston has just rejected a request by trade unions to stop Trump's program for mass severance pay for civil servants. However, a number of measures have been temporarily halted with injunctions. Trump and his team are furious that judges are slamming on the brakes, accusing them of abuse of power and activism.

My list of list of how to resist https://t.co/yOlSv0fli5 — Dan Froomkin (PressWatchers.org) (@froomkin) February 12, 2025

Of course, some of the lawsuits will come to nothing - and a number are likely to make their way through the courts and ultimately end up before the US Supreme Court. There, Trump has shifted the majorities far to the right during his first term in office. The Supreme Court has often, but not always, ruled in his favor in recent years. The real question, however, is whether Trump will accept the decisions of the judiciary at all. At the latest, a disregard for the judiciary would probably drive people back onto the streets.