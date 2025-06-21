Vladimir Putin has once again shown that he does not do things by halves - at least not rhetorically. At the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin leader (72) stood in the spotlight for a full 60 minutes and delivered a speech that had it all: martial, unequivocal, imperial.
"Where the foot of a Russian soldier treads, that is ours," Putin thundered into the crowd. Not a parable, not a metaphor - but, according to him, an "old rule", as reported by "Bild". And then the sentence that gave me goosebumps: "In this sense, the whole of Ukraine belongs to us."
Putin's reasoning? The assertion that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. Independence? A mistake of history. Ukraine wanted to exist as a neutral state in 1991 - now, according to Putin, it must return to this status. In other words, rapprochement with the West is a red rag for Moscow.
"We have no intention of taking the city"
"Ukraine should not capitulate - only recognize reality," Putin then said. But what sounds like a gesture of moderation turns out to be a tough message when you look at the details. In the north-east of the country, in the Sumy region, Russian troops had already advanced ten to twelve kilometers. "We have no plans to take the city," said Putin. "But I don't rule it out in principle."
Putin also has clear ideas internationally: In Iran, for example, Russia is continuing to build two reactor units at the Bush nuclear power plant despite the war. Around 600 Russian employees remain on site - evacuation? Not a chance. According to Putin, Moscow supports the "peaceful use of nuclear energy". At the same time, he reassured Israel via SkyNews Arabia: Iran is not planning any nuclear weapons, Russia has repeatedly assured Israel.
Selensky countered Putin's announcement
Then came the side-swipe at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His term of office had expired - a fact that Putin once again used to question Zelensky's legitimacy.
But Zelensky did not take this lying down. In a late-night video message, he coolly countered: "I am prepared to meet with those who have authority in any format - including Putin, even if he has long since exceeded his constitutional mandate."