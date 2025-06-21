Putin declares Ukraine to be Russia - purely rhetorically. Bild: sda

While Russian troops continue to advance in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin rhetorically declares the neighboring country to be part of the Russian empire - and verbally follows up.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vladimir Putin declared at the economic forum in St. Petersburg that "all of Ukraine" belongs to Russia.

He justified this on historical grounds and openly threatened to take further military action, for example in the Sumy region.

He rejected international criticism, emphasized Russia's involvement in the Iranian nuclear programme and denied the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Zelensky reacted decisively and was open to talks - including with Putin - but questioned Putin's own democratic legitimacy. Show more

Vladimir Putin has once again shown that he does not do things by halves - at least not rhetorically. At the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin leader (72) stood in the spotlight for a full 60 minutes and delivered a speech that had it all: martial, unequivocal, imperial.

"Where the foot of a Russian soldier treads, that is ours," Putin thundered into the crowd. Not a parable, not a metaphor - but, according to him, an "old rule", as reported by "Bild". And then the sentence that gave me goosebumps: "In this sense, the whole of Ukraine belongs to us."

At the economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin traditionally meets representatives of the major news agencies. Bild: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Putin's reasoning? The assertion that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. Independence? A mistake of history. Ukraine wanted to exist as a neutral state in 1991 - now, according to Putin, it must return to this status. In other words, rapprochement with the West is a red rag for Moscow.

"We have no intention of taking the city"

"Ukraine should not capitulate - only recognize reality," Putin then said. But what sounds like a gesture of moderation turns out to be a tough message when you look at the details. In the north-east of the country, in the Sumy region, Russian troops had already advanced ten to twelve kilometers. "We have no plans to take the city," said Putin. "But I don't rule it out in principle."

Putin also has clear ideas internationally: In Iran, for example, Russia is continuing to build two reactor units at the Bush nuclear power plant despite the war. Around 600 Russian employees remain on site - evacuation? Not a chance. According to Putin, Moscow supports the "peaceful use of nuclear energy". At the same time, he reassured Israel via SkyNews Arabia: Iran is not planning any nuclear weapons, Russia has repeatedly assured Israel.

Selensky countered Putin's announcement

Then came the side-swipe at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His term of office had expired - a fact that Putin once again used to question Zelensky's legitimacy.

But Zelensky did not take this lying down. In a late-night video message, he coolly countered: "I am prepared to meet with those who have authority in any format - including Putin, even if he has long since exceeded his constitutional mandate."