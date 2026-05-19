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Crimean peninsula Where there are usually deckchairs, there are concrete barriers on this beach

Dominik Müller

19.5.2026

Concrete blocks instead of deckchairs. This is the current situation on a beach on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. A beachgoer films the concrete barriers and shares the video on social media.

19.05.2026, 18:51

19.05.2026, 18:56

A woman shares a video on social media showing what a beach on the Crimean peninsula currently looks like. The beach is not dominated by sun loungers, but by miles of rows of pyramid-shaped concrete blocks: so-called "dragon's teeth".

Russian troops have erected concrete barriers there to protect themselves from possible attacks.

Watch the video to see what the vacation region currently looks like.

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