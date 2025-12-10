Kiev wants to present its counter-proposal to Donald Trump's peace plan to the USA today. This is to be based on three pillars and include a 20-point plan. While territorial cessions remain a minefield, there is a push for new elections in Ukraine.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Financial Times reports on hybrid Russian attacks in Europe and foiled cargo plane bombings.

The USA is moving closer to Moscow in its new security strategy.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine reacts to the peace plan: The counter-proposal will consist of a 20-point plan as well as one document each on security guarantees and reconstruction.

Cessions of territory remain tricky - there is movement on possible new elections in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Selensky has apparently spoken directly to Vladimir Putin for the first time. Show more

The bomb goes off in the "Financial Times" - and not the Russian secret service: the US newspaper reports that European secret services have uncovered a Russian sabotage network.

It is said to have planned to detonate explosives on cargo planes flying to the USA. To this end, packages containing detonators made of magnesium were allegedly sent from Lithuania to DHL logistics centers in Poland, Germany and the UK.

The plans for the attacks were still in the initial phase, the report continues. In Lithuania and Poland, 20 people are under investigation: The head of the group is said to have absconded to Azerbaijan - Moscow would now seek his repatriation.

Russian-directed saboteurs sent explosive DHL parcels that blew up in UK, Poland and Germany in July 2024, blasts strong enough to down a plane. Officials say they planned to hit US-bound flights next to cause more disruption to the airline industry. www.ft.com/content/2084...



[image or embed] — Mina Hanse (@mina-hanse.bsky.social) 10. Dezember 2025 um 05:17

Experts tell the Financial Times that the hybrid warfare goes beyond the expected: It could be in preparation for a larger attack. The Russian secret services would specifically look for weaknesses in the infrastructure, they warn.

Trump relies on "strategic stability" with Russia

A NATO report from 2023 predicts that the Kremlin will be ready to attack the West in 2029, according to the report. Donald Trump is not concerned by this: he wants to work with Vladimir Putin to re-establish "strategic stability" in Europe, as the new National Security Strategy states.

The US President is not only skeptical of the EU, but also of Kiev. This is reflected in his 28-point peace plan, which, as critics complain, corresponds to a Russian wish list. After a revision in Brussels, 19 points remain - and Volodymyr Zelensky now has to take a stand on this peace plan.

Washington is waiting - and heads are spinning in Kiev. The Ukrainian president said yesterday evening that he expects to be able to present Trump with the counter-proposal today. This would consist of three elements: The first is a framework document with 20 points, "which is constantly being amended".

Three cornerstones of the counter-proposal

The second element is a paper on security guarantees and the third is a document on reconstruction. "This will come into effect when the war ends or a ceasefire is reached," dpa quotes Selenskyj as saying. We can only speculate as to what his counter-proposal contains.

🇺🇸🇺🇦 US is in a hurry with a peace plan, but Christmas is not the deadline, - RBC-Ukraine source Trump's team wants to get an answer from Ukraine on the peace plan as soon as possible. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 9. Dezember 2025 um 21:38

Indications are provided by his press conference yesterday, where Zelensky admits that the USA would not like to see Ukraine in NATO. "But that is certainly a future question," the 47-year-old hinted, indicating that Kiev does not want to categorically rule out joining.

It is also said that any security guarantees from the USA for Ukraine should be approved by the House of Representatives. There is still disagreement on the issue of territorial cessions: These are a purely Russian idea, emphasizes Selenskyj. However, there is movement on another point.

Kiev's first direct contact with Moscow

It is about new elections in Ukraine, which Trump has already called for several times. On the one hand, Zelenskyi says: "The election issue in Ukraine depends first and foremost on our people. This is a matter for the Ukrainians, not the people of other countries." Two aspects are relevant here: the security situation and legality.

JUST IN: Ukraine will NOT surrender territory, President Zelensky declared Monday, rejecting a central Russian demand that Donald Trump had incorporated into his “peace plan.” www.washingtonpost.com/world/2025/1...



[image or embed] — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 9. Dezember 2025 um 00:02

On the latter point, the President is now showing flexibility: "I have asked the parliamentarians to draw up legislative proposals for possible changes to the legal framework and the electoral law during martial law."

Selensky revealed another interesting detail: He spoke directly to Vladimir Putin for the first time and told him he wanted Crimea back and to join Nato. "I said that at our first meeting. And I will repeat it at my last meeting with Putin," the Ukrainian is quoted as saying.

Trump responds cryptically

It is unlikely that the counter-proposal will meet with understanding and open ears in the White House. The day before yesterday, Trump expressed his skepticism in Washington: "I have to say that I'm a little disappointed that President Zelensky hasn't read the proposal yet," said the 79-year-old, without backing up his statement.

His son followed up a day later at a Middle East conference: Don Jr - himself by no means the epitome of incorruptibility - accuses Ukraine of being more corrupt than Russia. The US would no longer play "the idiot with the chequebook", the Guardian quotes him as saying: it could well be that his father would simply let the negotiations fall through.

Dasha Burns: Don Jr. said the US may walk away from Ukraine. Trump: That's not correct, but it's not exactly wrong. At some point Russia will win.



[image or embed] — Craig R. Brittain (@craigbrittain.com) 9. Dezember 2025 um 19:29

On the same day, the senior was asked about this by Politico: might the White House be throwing in the towel? "That's not correct, but it's not completely wrong either," the New Yorker replies cryptically. He repeats the accusation that Zelenskyi has not read things - and states that Russia has the upper hand.

"At a certain point, size generally wins," he says, referring to the aggressor. If his predecessor Joe Biden hadn't poured "350 billion dollars" into Ukraine, "something else would have happened". The problem is that Putin and Zelenskyi hate each other so much, the US president remarks after almost four years of war.

