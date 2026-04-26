The traditional White House Correspondents' Dinner had only just begun and the guests were enjoying their appetizers when suddenly a commotion broke out in the room. "Get down, get down," rang through the room. The guests remained on the floor for minutes, ducking under the tables - some visibly in shock.
The excitement apparently left one man unscathed. In a video that is currently going viral on social media, he can be seen calmly finishing his plate while other guests hide under the tables or have long since left the room.