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Panic at Trump dinner While everyone flees under the tables, this man continues to eat calmly

Dominik Müller

26.4.2026

Apparently nothing can rattle this man - not even a shooting.
Apparently nothing can rattle this man - not even a shooting.
Screenshot X

Gunfire, evacuation and fear characterize an evening in the US capital. Most of the visitors run to safety or hide. Only one man remains remarkably calm.

26.04.2026, 11:23

26.04.2026, 11:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Panic broke out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner after an armed assailant broke in.
  • While shots were fired and members of the government were evacuated, many attendees sought shelter under tables.
  • A video shows an unidentified man calmly continuing to eat despite the chaos, going viral.
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The traditional White House Correspondents' Dinner had only just begun and the guests were enjoying their appetizers when suddenly a commotion broke out in the room. "Get down, get down," rang through the room. The guests remained on the floor for minutes, ducking under the tables - some visibly in shock.

The reason: an armed assailant ran through the security gates. Shots were fired. Panic broke out in the hall. Members of the government such as US President Donald Trump were evacuated immediately.

The excitement apparently left one man unscathed. In a video that is currently going viral on social media, he can be seen calmly finishing his plate while other guests hide under the tables or have long since left the room.

Chaos in the US capital.

Chaos in the US capital"He's a very sick person": how Trump reacted to the attack

It is still unclear who it is. One thing is certain: the man has nerves of steel.

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