Apparently nothing can rattle this man - not even a shooting. Screenshot X

Gunfire, evacuation and fear characterize an evening in the US capital. Most of the visitors run to safety or hide. Only one man remains remarkably calm.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Panic broke out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner after an armed assailant broke in.

While shots were fired and members of the government were evacuated, many attendees sought shelter under tables.

A video shows an unidentified man calmly continuing to eat despite the chaos, going viral. Show more

The traditional White House Correspondents' Dinner had only just begun and the guests were enjoying their appetizers when suddenly a commotion broke out in the room. "Get down, get down," rang through the room. The guests remained on the floor for minutes, ducking under the tables - some visibly in shock.

The reason: an armed assailant ran through the security gates. Shots were fired. Panic broke out in the hall. Members of the government such as US President Donald Trump were evacuated immediately.

Nothing’s stopping this guy from finishing that plate 😂 pic.twitter.com/n8fB9OFrT9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2026

The excitement apparently left one man unscathed. In a video that is currently going viral on social media, he can be seen calmly finishing his plate while other guests hide under the tables or have long since left the room.

It is still unclear who it is. One thing is certain: the man has nerves of steel.