Tolgay K. is facing several charges related to burglaries. At the same time, he is involved in burglaries at several banks. He and most of his accomplices are now in custody, awaiting their sentences.

Tolgay K. and his accomplices broke into the Sparkasse branch in Hamburg-Hamm through the underground parking garage and made off with 1.95 million euros in cash.

It doesn't get any more brazen than this While his case is being heard, the defendant breaks into several banks

Here's what it's all about While his appeal against a conviction for a residential burglary is pending in Berlin, Tolgay K. breaks into several banks.

In three burglaries, Tolgay K. made off with nearly two million euros.

The defendant and nearly all of his accomplices are now in custody. Summary created with

Tolgay K. seems to have definitely made crime his profession. He is already charged with a whole series of gas station robberies and several residential burglaries. Because he confesses to the burglaries, he is released, reports "Bild".

And while these proceedings are underway in Bonn and Berlin, he commits further serious crimes.

The most serious allegation concerns a break-in at a Sparkasse branch in Hamburg-Hamm on November 23, 2023. The perpetrators are said to have entered the building through an underground parking garage and ransacked safety deposit boxes. When an employee caught the burglars in the act, they fled in an SUV. According to the investigation, approximately 1.95 million euros in cash was stolen.

Arrest in the courtroom

Just under four weeks earlier, Tolgay K. is said to have been involved in a similar break-in in Dresden. There, while the bank was open for business, the perpetrators tampered with an infrared sensor, gained access to the vault, and broke into numerous safety deposit boxes. According to investigators, in addition to securities, documents, and data storage devices, approximately 16,000 euros in cash was stolen.

Investigators picked up the gang’s trail through wiretapped phone calls following the Hamburg burglary. This reportedly strengthened suspicions that Tolgay K. was involved in both crimes and was planning to flee. On August 9, 2024, he was therefore arrested right in the courtroom.

Tolgay K. has since been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for the bank robbery in Bonn, and to an additional six years and five months for the crime in Dresden. Investigators now hope to have largely solved the Hamburg case as well: Most recently, two more suspects were arrested at Berlin Airport as they were attempting to leave the country. One other suspect remains at large.

For now, K.'s string of crimes appears to have come to an end.