The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado - and not to Donald Trump. The White House reacts indignantly and accuses the Nobel Committee of putting politics before peace.

No time? blue News summarizes for you María Corina Machado receives the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her work for democracy in Venezuela.

The White House is disappointed - Trump himself had thought he had a chance of winning the award.

Spokesman Steven Cheung accuses the Nobel Committee of putting "politics above peace". Show more

This year's Nobel Peace Prize goes to María Corina Machado, Venezuela's best-known opposition politician. The committee in Oslo honored her "tireless commitment to the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and her peaceful struggle for the transition from dictatorship to democracy".

The decision caused anger in Washington. The White House published a sharp reaction on Friday. Spokesman Steven Cheung wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The Nobel Committee has proven that it puts politics before peace." President Donald Trump would nevertheless "continue to make peace agreements, end wars and save lives".

Cheung described Trump as a "philanthropist with the power to move mountains". It was a "historic mistake" to have ignored the president. "There will never be another like him."

Trump had emphasized several times in recent weeks that he "deserved" the Peace Prize. Before the UN General Assembly in New York, he pointed out that he had ended seven wars within seven months. "Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for every single one of these achievements," he said.

Trump's chances were slim from the start

However, observers thought Trump's chances were slim. Peace researchers pointed out that none of the conflicts he mentioned had yet been resolved in a sustainable manner. His latest mediation attempts in the Gaza dispute between Israel and Hamas are also considered a partial diplomatic success - but not a lasting solution.

The chairman of the Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, told the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang that the decision in favor of Machado had already been made several days before the Gaza deal. In doing so, he wanted to refute speculation that the choice was a direct reaction to Trump's Middle East policy.

Machado himself was "deeply moved" after the announcement and dedicated the award to "all Venezuelans who continue to believe in freedom despite repression".