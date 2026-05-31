The US government under President Donald Trump is celebrating its radical deportation policy with a specially created website. "They walk among us", can be read on "aliens.gov", a subpage of the official White House website.

"They have shopped in the same stores, attended the same school classes as our children and lived seemingly normal human existences. With one exception - they don't belong here," it reads in continuous green text against a starry background. The alleged story of illegal immigration, as presented by the US government, is presented like a mixture of various science fiction adventures and alien thrillers: As a long-kept secret in which millions had come "under cover of darkness" and made themselves at home in society.

These "aliens" are not "little green men", but millions of illegals who have invaded the country, the story continues. The people in question are also consistently referred to as "aliens", whereby the English term can also mean foreigner or stranger in addition to extraterrestrial.

A map of the USA called the "Alien-Arrest Map" allegedly shows live arrests by the immigration authorities ICE in the USA. An ever-increasing number documents "encounters" with people who the government believes have no business in the USA. "The cover-up is over. Secure the border. Deport them all," it concludes. There is also a direct link to a website where "suspicious" people can be reported directly to ICE.