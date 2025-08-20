The ongoing tug-of-war over the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case is putting a strain on the victims. A number of women who testified against the now deceased sex offender are in favor of publishing further files - a court has now decided otherwise.

Some victims of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are in favour of the files being released and want to know more about the case.

A court has now had to decide whether statements made by Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell may be published.

The Department of Justice's handling of Maxwell is just as controversial as the issue of access to the files.

Two women are complaining that Jeffrey Epstein assaulted them in 2009 when he was on day release.

The Justice Department plans to give the House Oversight Committee access to the first files from August 22.

"To help the president cover it up": a Democrat sharply criticizes the House Oversight Committee.

In the Epstein case, the files should be put on the table - at least that is what many of the sex offender's victims want. Disclosure is long overdue, said a number of women behind calls for further investigation documents to be made public. They also wanted to put an end to possible cover-ups in politics and high society.

"I am not a pawn in your political war," said one of the women concerned in a letter submitted to the competent court via her lawyer. The slow process and the many questions are causing her concern. "What you have done and continue to do gnaws at me day after day," the woman wrote.

Over the course of time, countless allegations of sexual abuse were made against the US investment banker Jeffrey Epstein, who was well connected in the highest social and political circles.

What has happened so far

In 2019 - after he had already been convicted in another case - he was charged with systematically sexually exploiting and abusing minors over many years.

Epstein was found dead in custody shortly afterwards. The authorities believe he committed suicide. Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in setting up a sexual exploitation ring.

Let’s not forget the victims named in the Epstein files are not the men who used & abused. Nor Maxwell, who groomed & recruited. They are the kids who were betrayed by adults they trusted. www.digitaldrumbeat.com/p/rememberin...



[image or embed] — JoeinNJfightsfordemocracy (@progavalanche.bsky.social) 14. August 2025 um 17:41

Several women drafted letters declaring their support for the release of grand jury testimony that led to the indictments against Epstein and Maxwell. As a condition, they stated that they would be allowed to view the material and that sensitive information would be redacted.

The dispute over the files

The US Department of Justice had recently asked the court to publish the transcripts of the statements made behind closed doors to the grand jury. This was probably also to appease those who accuse the government of trying to get rid of the scandal by any means necessary and to cover up some of the information.

The Epstein case was accompanied by many disputes and conspiracy theories due to the defendant's friendships with rich and powerful personalities. These included US President Donald Trump himself - as well as Britain's Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton.

In July, the Department of Justice initially announced that it would not publish any further files in connection with the investigation against Epstein. However, the public prosecutor's office requested the release of the grand jury minutes. The competent court then asked the women concerned for their views on the publication of the statements.

"Why is she the only one currently in prison?"

Alicia Arden, who accuses Epstein of sexual abuse in the 1990s, is one of the women in favor of release. At a press conference in Los Angeles last week, she explained that this should also include Maxwell's recent interrogation in prison.

Maxwell should not receive any special treatment in these proceedings. The approach of the Department of Justice has been "very disturbing" so far, said Arden. In an interview with the right-wing US broadcaster "NewsNation", she asked: "Why is she the only one currently in prison? And who are these other suspected pedophiles?"

Epstein survivor Alicia Arden on Ghislaine Maxwell: “She should be moved back to the facility where she was. She was convicted of sex trafficking of children. I’ve also wondered, why is she the only one currently in prison and who are these other alleged pedophiles?” pic.twitter.com/pYOdioHaxY — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 18, 2025

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche questioned Maxwell for nine hours in July. Subsequently, the detainee was transferred from a federal prison in Florida to a lower-security prison in Texas.

"Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not"

"For the survivors who courageously testified, the perception that Ms. Maxwell is being legitimized in the public debate has already led to renewed trauma," said a letter from two attorneys representing numerous Epstein victims.

Maxwell's lawyer David Oscar Markus, on the other hand, opposed the release of the grand jury transcripts. "Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not," he wrote to the court.

Ghislaine Maxwell has nothing to lose and every reason to lie for Trump to win a pardon at the end of his term. Trump pardons her, she lies to shield his Epstein ties—and they both walk away scot-free. No justice for their victims. No consequences for their crimes and corruption.



[image or embed] — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman.dg4ny.co) 17. August 2025 um 22:13

Yesterday, Monday, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer made a decision. It should please Maxwell: The records will remain under seal. Engelmayer based his decision, among other things, on the fact that publication could undermine the trust of people who are to testify before future grand juries.

Justice Department wants to hand over Epstein files to Congress

The US government is planning to hand over documents from the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the House Oversight Committee of the House of Representatives.

Audrey Strauss, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a press conference on July 2, 2020. KEYSTONE

The Department of Justice has informed the House Oversight Committee that it will begin providing documents on August 22. This was announced yesterday by the Republican chairman of the committee, James Comer.

The Ministry is storing numerous documents: "It will take some time until all documents are available and the identification of the victims and all material on child sexual abuse is redacted", he explained. The ministry is thus complying with an order issued by Comer at the beginning of August.

"To help the president cover it up"

Suhas Subramanyam, who sits for the Democrats on the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, criticized on left-leaning MSNBC that the committee is not questioning Attorney General Pam Bondi or Alex Acosta - the prosecutor who gave Epstein a sweetheart deal in 2008.

In the time that followed, Epstein was free - and it has just come to light that he allegedly continued to assault women: "ABC News" reports that two women have filed a lawsuit alleging that the multimillionaire abused them. "They let Epstein off the hook," complains Subramanyam about this "sweetheart deal".

The committee is only pretending to investigate without really doing so, the Democrat adds. "Basically to help the president cover it up." He hopes that the Republican committee majority does not prevent the House Oversight Committee from releasing the files that are supposed to come from the Justice Department.

