Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella addresses his supporters from a bulletproof booth in the city of Barranquilla following the runoff election. KEYSTONE

Abelardo de la Espriella is expected to become Colombia’s new president. The lawyer promises greater security, less government, and an uncompromising fight against the drug cartels.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Abelardo de la Espriella is narrowly leading after the presidential election in Colombia and is expected to succeed Gustavo Petro.

He advocates for greater security, an uncompromising fight against drug cartels, a smaller government, and closer ties with the U.S. Among others, he received support from Donald Trump.

Critics warn of risks to the rule of law and civil liberties, while supporters hope for a decisive fight against crime. The official final results of the election are still pending. Show more

Conservative politician Abelardo de la Espriella appears to have won the presidential election by a razor-thin margin. The hardliner, known as “El Tigre,” is narrowly ahead of Iván Cepeda—the candidate of President Gustavo Petro’s ruling coalition—after most of the votes have been counted. Petro was elected in 2022 as the first left-wing president in Colombia’s recent history. “The leftist experiment in Colombia seems to be over,” writes SRF South America correspondent Teresa Delgado.

Trump backs “El Tigre”

During the campaign, de la Espriella received support from U.S. President Donald Trump. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also congratulated him following the preliminary results.

Just spoke to Colombian President-Elect @ABDELAESPRIELLA to congratulate him on his electoral victory.



The Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with your incoming administration to advance regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) June 22, 2026

The conservative candidate wants to strengthen relations with Washington and work more closely with the U.S. in the fight against drug cartels. Colombia had recently been criticized by the Trump administration for insufficient measures against drug trafficking.

Who exactly is Abelardo de la Espriella?

The Bogotá-born lawyer and entrepreneur would not only be Colombia’s most right-wing president in decades. The 47-year-old would also be the country’s first head of state with three citizenships. In addition to Colombian citizenship, de la Espriella also holds Italian and U.S. citizenship. He inherited his Italian citizenship from his maternal grandparents.

He lived with his family in Miami for several years, where his four children were also born. In 2023, he obtained U.S. citizenship through naturalization.

De la Espriella advocates a tough stance on security issues. Politically, he is a political newcomer: prior to his presidential candidacy, he had never held public office. He became known as a lawyer representing prominent clients in politics and business. During his campaign, he emphasized a more decisive approach to combating crime and armed groups, as well as tax cuts and the reduction of government bureaucracy.

His key priorities All-out war on crime: De la Espriella advocates for a radical security state. To curb violence by armed groups, he proposes building ten new mega-prisons in Colombia—following the model of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.

War on Drugs: In the fight against drug trafficking, de la Espriella advocates a hard line. He wants to deploy the military more extensively against drug cartels, order the bombing of drug labs, and expand the destruction of coca fields.

National Security in 90 Days: He promises to restore the state’s territorial control within 90 days. Through a massive deployment of military and police forces, he aims to push back drug cartels, guerrilla groups, and other armed groups that exert influence over entire regions in parts of Colombia.

Economic Restructuring: Following the example of Argentine President Javier Milei, de la Espriella is pursuing a radical austerity program. He plans to drastically downsize the bloated government apparatus and cut taxes. Show more

Controversial Figure

As a prominent lawyer and media entrepreneur, de la Espriella has represented controversial clients in the past. Among them was Alex Saab, a businessman and close confidant of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who faced money laundering charges in the U.S.

On a personal level, de la Espriella has undergone a transformation. After identifying as an atheist for years, he publicly professed his Catholic faith beginning in 2021. This religious shift became an important part of his political profile and earned him support from conservative and Christian circles.

His calls for a tough stance against crime resonate with many voters. Critics and human rights organizations, however, warn of potential consequences for the rule of law and civil rights.

First Congratulations Pour In

Following his election victory, de la Espriella received congratulations from several prominent politicians and business leaders. Tech billionaire Elon Musk commented on the initial results on social media with the word “Cool.” U.S. President Donald Trump called it a “great victory.”

EL LEÓN Y EL TIGRE RUGEN EN LATINOAMÉRICA...!!!



Felicito enormemente a @ABDELAESPRIELLA por su histórica victoria en Colombia.



Hoy la mayoría de los colombianos eligieron el camino de la libertad económica, la prosperidad, la seguridad implacable y decirle BASTA al crimen… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) June 21, 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei also weighed in. Referring to the two politicians’ nicknames, the libertarian wrote: “The lion and the tiger are roaring in Latin America.” Milei is often referred to as “the lion” in Argentina, while de la Espriella calls himself “El Tigre,” reports “Welt.de.”

What happens next?

If the result is officially confirmed, Abelardo de la Espriella will be sworn in as Colombia’s new president on August 7. The conservative politician would then succeed Gustavo Petro and govern the country until 2030.

Election authorities have so far only released preliminary results. The official final result is still pending.