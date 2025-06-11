California Governor Gavin Newsom. KEYSTONE

California Governor Gavin Newsom openly opposes Donald Trump's policies and is taking legal action against the deployment of the National Guard in his own state. Who is the man standing up to Trump?

There are demonstrations in Los Angeles. Against the Trump government and the actions of the immigration authority ICE. US President Donald Trump therefore ordered the deployment of around 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 marines against the wishes of Californian Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom reacted promptly - and sharply: he accused the federal government of an "illegal and immoral act" and filed a lawsuit. "This is the wrong mission and will further destroy public trust," Newsom declared publicly. To him, the National Guard deployment is a deliberate attempt to undermine California's sovereignty.

Who is the man standing up to Trump?

U.S. Marines serve a valuable purpose for this country -- defending democracy. They are not political pawns.



The Secretary of Defense is illegally deploying them onto American streets so Trump can have a talking point at his parade this weekend.



Not an easy childhood

Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. Newsom comes from a distinguished family with Irish-Scottish roots.

His parents - Tessa Menzies and William Newsom - separated when Gavin Newsom was only three years old. Tessa moved with him and his sister to Marin County. William - a judge and later asset manager for the Getty family - stayed in San Francisco. The Getty family is an American family that became rich through the oil business and famous for its wealth and art collection.

Newsom at a campaign appearance in October 2010. Wikipedia

Tessa therefore worked three jobs at times to support her children. As his father donated most of his income, the family's financial situation remained strained.

Gavin Newsom has suffered from severe dyslexia since childhood. His school years were characterized by challenges: he was considered a "slow learner", was laughed at by his classmates and was very shy. He often had to participate in remedial programs, struggled with homework and felt his performance was inadequate. In his book "Citizenville", he states that he still relies on audio books and oral summaries to this day.

The entrepreneur

Despite the difficulties at school, Newsom graduated from Redwood High School in Larkspur in Marin County in 1985. During this time, he worked several jobs, including washing cars and working in a supermarket, to support his family financially. He graduated from Santa Clara University in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in political science.

However, Newsom was not always a politician. He had previously made a name for himself as an entrepreneur. Together with his investors, he founded the company "PlumpJack Associates L.P." in 1991. With the financial support of Gordon Getty, they founded the "PlumpJack" winery a year later. In the following years, Gavin Newsom and his partners opened further "PlumpJack" businesses such as restaurants, a café and sportswear stores. This was followed by the purchase and development of further wineries in California.

By 2000, Gavin Newsom had earned several hundred thousand dollars with "PlumpJack". In 2023, it became public that several of Newsom's wine companies were part of Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in the same year.

"A different kind of leader"

Gavin Newsom began his political career in 1995 as an aide in Willie Brown's mayoral election and was soon appointed to various offices, including the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, where he was the youngest member. There he campaigned primarily for public transportation reforms and affordable housing.

His best-known initiative was "Care Not Cash", which offered social care and support to the homeless instead of cash. Despite protests, the measure was adopted and contributed significantly to Newsom's rise as a leading mayoral candidate.

Newsom as a city councilman in 1999, also known as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Wikipedia

He eventually won election as mayor of San Francisco in 2003 and was sworn in in 2004. He called for unity among the city's political factions and promised to address public schools, potholes in the streets and affordable housing. Newsom said he was "a different kind of leader" who "doesn't shy away from the toughest problems". He was re-elected in 2007.

In 2010, he ran for lieutenant governor of California and won the election by a wide margin over Republican Abel Maldonado.

A progressive governor

After several years of planning, it became public in 2015 that Gavin Newsom planned to run for Governor of California in 2018.

In 2018, Gavin Newsom ran against Republican John H. Cox in the election for Governor of California. Newsom had previously been predicted to be the clear favorite in the primary election. With 61.8 percent of all votes, Gavin Newsom celebrated the highest victory in a gubernatorial election since 1950. Gavin Newsom was also able to prove himself as Governor of California in subsequent years.

Newsom is committed to liberal and progressive causes. For example, the right to abortion and the legalization of marijuana. KEYSTONE

As governor, Newsom stands for a clearly progressive agenda: he is committed to the rights of LGBTQ+ people, a liberal immigration policy, stricter gun laws, the right to abortion, the legalization of marijuana and the fight against climate change.

He made international headlines back in 2004 when, as mayor, he made it possible for same-sex couples to marry in San Francisco.

Newsom is one of the most prominent opponents of the death penalty in the United States. He says it has more to do with social background and skin color than with guilt or innocence. In September 2023, he began a trial against the oil companies Exxon, Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and BP for their possible complicity in global warming.

The fourth governor in an impeachment trial

But Newsom's career has not been free of controversy. During the pandemic, Newsom implemented one of the earliest and strictest lockdowns in the USA. These measures were tightened and loosened several times, leading to considerable dissatisfaction among parts of the population. Conservative circles in particular accused him of having driven numerous restaurants and businesses to ruin with the tough restrictions.

The situation escalated when it became known that Newsom attended a birthday dinner for a political advisor at The French Laundry, Thomas Keller's famous restaurant in Napa Valley, during a lockdown in November 2020 - a clear violation of his own guidelines. This scandal led to massive calls for his resignation and permanently damaged his image.

Gavin Newsom with his children and former US President Joe Biden. KEYSTONE

Dissatisfaction with his crisis policy led to impeachment proceedings in 2021. Such proceedings are extremely unusual in the USA. Newsom was only the fourth governor in the country's history to face such a vote. Despite the massive criticism and polarization, however, he survived the process and remained in office.

His handling of California's housing shortage and homelessness is also repeatedly criticized. Despite major investment in aid programs, the situation has hardly improved. Evictions of homeless camps are causing further debate, as many only see them as short-term solutions.

Newsom has been married to documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel since 2008. The couple have four children together. Despite - or perhaps because of - his prominent role, there was regular speculation as to whether he would stand as a presidential candidate in 2024. In the end, however, he backed Joe Biden.