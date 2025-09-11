When the police in Nepal open fire on demonstrators, the anger knows no bounds. And after the resignation of the head of government, it is unclear who is in charge in the Himalayan state.

There have been serious riots in Nepal for days. The police opened fire on the demonstrators.

The Prime Minister has resigned, his whereabouts unknown. It is now unclear who is in charge in Nepal.

Representatives of the protesters met with military officers at the army headquarters in Kathmandu to discuss an interim head of government. Show more

On Thursday morning, things suddenly got busy in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu. The military lifted a curfew imposed due to violent protests for four hours - and residents took the opportunity to go shopping or visit Hindu temples. Amid the confusion of the past few days, people wondered who was now in charge in the Himalayan state. After two days of protests, the Nepalese army took control of Kathmandu on Tuesday evening.

After the police opened fire during a demonstration in front of parliament against a blockade of social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube and killed several people, the anger knew no bounds. The demonstrators burned down government buildings and stores and were not placated by the fact that the government lifted the social media blockade.

Soldiers patrol Kathmandu

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli resigned in the wake of the unrest. Now soldiers are patrolling the streets of the capital, checking vehicles and offering support to those in need. It was still unclear on Thursday who would assume responsibility during the search for an interim head of government.

After Oli submitted his resignation, President Ram Chandra Poudel asked him to continue to run the government until a new cabinet was formed. However, Oli fled from his official residence. His whereabouts are unclear - as is the answer to the question of who is now actually in charge.

"After all this, we need peace"

"I think there should be an election as soon as possible and new leaders should be elected who are able to work for the country," said store owner Sanu Bohara. "After all this, we need peace. There shouldn't have been so much destruction, but that has already happened." Anup Keshar Thapa, a retired government official who toured the charred official residences of ministers, said it was unclear who would lead the country and whether people would actually listen to them. "If the protests had been organized, it would be clear who was in charge," he said.

Representatives of the protesters met with military officials at the army headquarters in Kathmandu on Wednesday to discuss an interim head of government. Some campaigned for lawyer Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the first woman to hold the post. Rehan Raj Dangal, a representative of the protesters, said Karki had been proposed as interim prime minister. Among the protesters who had gathered outside the army headquarters, however, not all were convinced by the idea.

There have already been 30 deaths and over 1000 injuries in the serious riots. Keystone/EPA/Narendra Shrestha

Young people emigrate

The protests in Nepal are an expression of general dissatisfaction. Many young people look angrily at the families of the political elite, who indulge in luxury and enjoy advantages, while the majority of young people have difficulties finding work. According to the World Bank, youth unemployment stood at 20 percent last year. The government estimates that more than 2,000 young Nepalese emigrate every year to look for work in the Middle East or South East Asia.

The demonstrators set fire to the parliament building, the presidential residence, the central secretariat, where the offices of the prime minister and important ministries are located, as well as the official residence of the prime minister. Smoke was still rising above the buildings on Wednesday. The building of the newspaper "Kantipur", Nepal's largest media company, was also set on fire, as well as car dealerships. The roadsides were also lined with burnt-out cars.

Over 1000 injured

The military is rarely mobilized in Nepal. When the police lost control, the soldiers initially remained in their barracks. On Tuesday evening, the military finally moved out - to protect law and order, according to a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, the death toll from the unrest rose to 30, with more than 1030 people injured. Meanwhile, reports of casualties are also increasing in other parts of the country.

On Wednesday, soldiers broke out of a prison in Kathmandu. Prisoners had overpowered guards, set fire to the prison and tried to escape. The soldiers fired shots into the air, arrested the escapees and took them to other prisons. No injuries were reported.