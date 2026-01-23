Who will follow Trump on his "Peace Council"? Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

Trump's "Peace Council" is dividing the world of states: while some countries have already signed up or at least announced their participation, others are still holding back or refusing.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's "Peace Council" is polarizing countries around the world.

While some countries took part in the founding in Davos, others have clearly rejected it or are holding back.

An overview of the current situation. Show more

US President Donald Trump's so-called "Peace Council" is causing controversy around the world. It is chaired by the US President himself. Dozens of countries have received invitations to join. Some are taking part, others are more cautious. An overview.

These countries were present at the founding ceremony

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the US President and representatives of several countries sign a founding document for the body. Some of the first signatories are under authoritarian rule.

Also present in Davos are Argentinian President Javier Milei, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The caretaker Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Scheljaskow also signs on site, but explains on state radio that the parliament in Sofia still has to decide - as is usual with international treaties.

In addition, top politicians from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Morocco, Mongolia, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates will be signing in Davos. Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani is the only woman on the panel.

These countries have publicly accepted the invitation

Egypt: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes: "Egypt welcomes the invitation to join the Peace Council." President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will accept it.

Albania: Prime Minister Edi Rama praises Trump, saying his initiative has "the potential to become a truly transformative model of peacebuilding on a global scale." Participation is a privilege and an honor.

Belarus: Leader Alexander Lukashenko tells reporters that he will accept the invitation to take part.

Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will accept Trump's invitation and become a member of the Peace Council.

Kuwait: According to the state news agency Kuna,Kuwait 's foreign ministry has announced that the country will join the council.

Vietnam: Secretary General To Lam has accepted the invitation, as officially announced by the government.

These countries have initially rejected the "Peace Council"

France: Due to President Emmanuel Macron's reluctance to join the "Peace Council", Trump threatened to impose tariffs of 200 percent on wine and champagne.

Great Britain: According to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, the UK will not join for now due to concerns over the possible involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Norway: Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik tells the newspaper Aftenposten that the country cannot agree to the "peace council" as it is currently conceived.

Sweden: According to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, he has not yet formally responded to the invitation. However, according to current plans, Sweden will not sign.

Slovenia: Prime Minister Robert Golob states that his country will not join at this stage. The main concern is that the Trump initiative could seriously undermine the international order of the United Nations.

These countries - among others - have not yet made a firm commitment

Belgium: Contrary to an initial statement from the White House, the EU state has not signed the charter of the "Peace Council". "We would like to see a joint and coordinated European response," said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot.

Germany: Berlin has reacted cautiously so far. "In a time of geopolitical crises, the answer cannot be to withdraw from the international order and replace its central bodies," says Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

China: The government has only confirmed that Beijing has received an invitation. There is no more detailed information for the time being.

Italy: The government in Rome is open to accession in principle. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was quoted after an interview with the broadcaster Rai1 as saying that there are, however, some elements in the statutes that are not compatible with the Italian constitution. Her government therefore needed more time. She believes it would be unwise for Europe to stay out of an "interesting" body such as this.

Canada: The country could imagine participating in principle, but the details have not been finalized, says Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Poland: President Karol Nawrocki expressed interest in the "Peace Council". However, participation in an international body of this kind would first have to be approved by the government and parliament.

Russia: According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation from Trump via diplomatic channels. Putin said that Russia was prepared to pay the one billion dollar membership fee for the body called for by Trump - but only from the funds already frozen in the USA.

Ukraine: According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has received an invitation from Trump. He is said to have told journalists that it would be "difficult to imagine" sitting on this committee alongside Russia and Belarus: "Russia is our enemy, Belarus is its ally."

Vatican: Pope Leo XIV has received an invitation, explains Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, "and we are currently examining our next steps".