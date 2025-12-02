Their love story began on a dating app in 2021 - now 27-year-old Rama Duwaji is set to become New York's new First Lady. She barely made an appearance during her husband's election campaign and devoted herself to her own projects, which she shares on social media.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you On November 4, 2025, Democrat Zohran Mamdani became the first Muslim to win the mayoral election in New York.

Since then, his wife Rama Duwaji has also been causing a stir. The 27-year-old artist and activist is already being compared to Lady Di on TikTok.

Rama Duwaji, New York's new First Lady, is currently causing a stir online. With her style, her appearance and her modern love story, the Gen-Z artist is striking a chord with her generation.

Behind all the likes, however, is a biography that tells far more than just social media hype: a woman who deals intensively with identity, women's rights and justice in her art and whose attitude is now also taking on a political dimension.

Who is the woman who has the potential to become the symbolic figure of a new America? Find out more in the blue News video.

