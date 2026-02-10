Even after the publication of a large part of the Epstein files, questions remain unanswered. Bild: Keystone

The two US Congressmen Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna had access to the unredacted Epstein files. Now they are making serious accusations against the Department of Justice: the wrong people are being protected.

Members of the US House of Congress have been granted access to the unredacted Epstein files.

Now some of them are making accusations against the Department of Justice: in at least six cases, it was not victims who were protected, but men who could be incriminated by the publication of the files.

The MPs did not reveal the names of the men. However, one was a high-ranking member of a government, another a "fairly prominent personality".

They called on the US Department of Justice to correct its mistakes and publish the names.

The Justice Department has always denied that the redactions were intended to protect possible accomplices or perpetrators. Show more

The US government's approach to the publication of the so-called Epstein files has been met with increasingly widespread criticism. After Donald Trump had already been criticized - even within the MAGA movement - for breaking his election promise to immediately release the files if elected, the US president had to agree to a bipartisan law passed in November 2025 to release them.

However, publication was initially a long time coming: the Justice Department ignored the deadline set by Congress. The files were later published bit by bit and were particularly conspicuous for their heavy redaction.

The Ministry considers the publication of the documents in the case of the convicted sex offender to be complete - several million documents have still not been made public.

Two hours for millions of files

Members of Congress have now been given access to the unredacted Epstein files. This includes the bipartisan duo who proposed the bill that forced Trump to give in: Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna.

The MPs only had around two hours to view the extremely extensive files. They had to travel to a branch of the Department of Justice in Washington, reports CNN. Afterwards, Massie, Khanna and other MPs addressed the press with their insights.

Democratic MP Jamie Raskin reported on "countless completely unnecessary redactions". Donald Trump's name had also been redacted - something the Department of Justice has always denied. "We didn't protect anyone," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized when the last of the documents released by the department were published. The redactions served to protect the victims.

At least six men are said to have been protected

Meanwhile, Republican Massie said that he had not come across Trump's name. It is unlikely that he wants to protect his party colleague: Trump has long since declared Massie his enemy and assured his challenger in the next congressional election in his home state of Kentucky of his full support.

Republican Thomas Massie (l.) and Democrat Ro Khanna have become known for their unyielding commitment to transparency in the Epstein case. Bild: Imago/UPI Photo/Bonnie Cash

Instead, Massie spoke of "at least six men whose names have been redacted and whose mention in these documents would likely incriminate them". They had "had to dig for a long time to find them".

However, Massie and Khanna do not want to reveal exactly who the six men are. A few details, however: one of the men is a high-ranking member of the government of another country, according to Massie. "One of the others is a fairly prominent figure," Khanna added.

Ministry of Justice to act now

At least one of them is also a US citizen. This is worth mentioning because the publication of the files so far only seems to have consequences outside the USA.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing strong political pressure over the posting of an ambassador to the USA whose links to Epstein he knew about. The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit could be denied her right to the throne because of her contacts with the sex offender.

Massie and Khanna justified their reluctance to name names by saying they wanted to give the Ministry of Justice the chance to correct its mistakes. "The best thing would be for them to redact the names of these men themselves," said Massie.