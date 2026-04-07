ARCHIVE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at the Cinema for Peace Democracy gala. Photo: Britta Pedersen/dpa Keystone

Following the killing of a freelance worker in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) is suspending the evacuation of seriously ill people from the coastal strip for the time being.

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"A person working on behalf of the organization in Gaza" was "killed in a security incident" on Monday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on the X platform. Two WHO employees who were also on site were unharmed. The incident is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities, Tedros continued.

Following the incident, the WHO halted the planned medical evacuation of patients from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Monday. Medical evacuations remain suspended until further notice.

Tedros thanks staff for their commitment despite great risks

"We are deeply grateful to our colleagues who are working day and night, despite the risks, to ensure that the people of Gaza have access to the healthcare they need," said Tedros. The WHO is calling for the protection of the civilian population and humanitarian aid workers. Peace is the best medicine.

The WHO brings seriously ill patients from the Gaza Strip to Egypt, where they receive medical care or are transferred from there to other countries. Six months after the start of the ceasefire in the Gaza war, the situation in the largely destroyed coastal strip remains tense.

The war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre of more than 1,200 people killed by terrorists from Hamas and other Islamist groups in Israel on October 7, 2023.