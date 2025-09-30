This year's Oktoberfest will once again be a party. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

It is considered the most expensive dish at the Wiesn: 500 grams of caviar for 1775 euros at the Käfer Wiesn-Schänke. But who orders such a luxury menu? Waitresses in the marquee give an insight.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Käfer Wiesn-Schänke, a tin of caviar costs 1775 euros - the most expensive Wiesn dish.

According to the waiters, it is mainly wealthy guests who order, rather than the big celebrities.

The price of caviar was increased by 100 euros this year. Show more

It is probably the most exclusive dish at Oktoberfest: the "Käfer Impérial Caviar". For a 500-gram tin with small blinis, potato snow and sour cream, guests pay a whopping 1775 euros. Smaller portions are also on the menu - 250 grams cost 855 euros, while a 15 gram sample costs 57.50 euros.

Who spends that much money in the Käfer Wiesn-Schänke? According to the waiters, not the guests in the beer garden. Nevertheless, the luxury is ordered "again and again", as a waitress told Focus Online. Celebrities in particular tend to hold back: "They don't want to be seen with it," she says.

Price was increased this year

It's different with so-called "Malle celebrities", who want to stand out in the tent and deliberately "hit the shit". However, the majority of orders come from wealthy, unknown guests who can afford it.

"They order the tins with the fish board or sometimes a caviar tart," says another waitress. Russian oligarchs are not among them - "that's why we have the chicken".

The price was increased again this year: in 2024, caviar still cost 1650 euros. This makes it the most expensive dish at the Wiesn - ahead of the 229-euro steak.

Away from the Oktoberfest, caviar is also expensive, but cheaper: in the Feinkost Käfer online store, the price per kilo is around 1600 euros - half a kilo tin costs 800 euros there.