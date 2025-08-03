Israel and Palestine: two state claims, one unresolved question of recognition. Bild: IMAGO/Pond5 Images

France, Canada and Great Britain want to recognize Palestine as a state, following a number of Western countries that have recently sent out new diplomatic signals.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the international debate on Palestinian statehood has gained new momentum: Ireland, Spain, Norway and Slovenia have officially recognized Palestine in 2024, with other countries - including France, Malta, the United Kingdom and Canada - set to follow soon.

For many countries, recognizing Palestine means confirming its sovereignty and independence within the pre-1967 borders - i.e. in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. This is often accompanied by the establishment of full diplomatic relations and a Palestinian embassy.

This so-called two-state model - with a Palestinian state alongside Israel and East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine - has formed the basis for negotiations since the Oslo Accords of 1993 and is still regarded internationally as the only prospect that can guarantee security and rights for both peoples.

A boy in Warsaw in 2024 holds a cloth with a map of Palestine during a demonstration - a symbol that plays a central role in the current debate about international recognition of Palestine. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) proclaimed an independent state of Palestine back in 1988. Since then, 147 out of 193 UN member states have officially recognized it - meaning that the majority of the international community is behind it.

"Necessary political reality"

However, support in Western Europe and North America has long been muted. This is now beginning to change. While countries such as Algeria, India and China already recognized Palestine in the late 1980s, Western democracies are now following suit - each pursuing their own political agendas.

Ireland, Norway and Spain deliberately coordinated their decision in May 2024, with Slovenia and Armenia following shortly afterwards. The aim was to send a clear signal for diplomatic solutions in the Middle East conflict and at the same time increase pressure on Israel.

According to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, recognition should be "no substitute for negotiations", but a necessary "political reality".

Reaction to domestic and foreign policy pressure

France, the United Kingdom and Canada announced in July 2025 that they would formally recognize Palestine by the UN General Assembly in September. All three countries were responding to domestic and foreign policy pressure.

In Canada, a cross-party parliamentary majority had spoken out in favor of the move. Prime Minister Mark Carney justified the move by saying that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza could only be stopped with international action.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the recognition of Palestine - as a signal for a change of course in British Middle East policy. Frank Augstein/Pool AP/dpa

In the UK, domestic political pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take a clearer stance on the war in Gaza grew. Churches, human rights groups and trade unions called for a more decisive commitment to Palestinian rights.

Change of course in London and Paris

Under this impression, Starmer announced the recognition: "Unless the Israeli government takes substantial steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace that revives the prospect of a two-state solution."

France is also moving in a similar direction: President Macron wants to prevent international pressure on Israel coming solely from the "global South".

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to recognize Palestine as a state and has published a letter to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. (archive picture) Ludovic Marin/AFP/dpa

In an open letter to the Palestinian head of state Mahmoud Abbas, he emphasized that recognition was a necessary impulse in view of the dramatic situation in Gaza.

Switzerland reluctant so far

Switzerland has not yet formally recognized Palestine. This would only be considered if it supported a credible peace process, the FDFA announced in a press release on July 30.

Concrete progress on Israel's security and the self-determination of the Palestinians would be decisive. The official line thus remains cautious, but not categorically negative.

Switzerland has maintained diplomatic relations with the Palestinian territories since 1993, with a cooperation office in Ramallah and regular support for humanitarian programs, such as those of the UN or OECD.

At the UN conference in New York, Switzerland reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution. The delegation led by Monika Schmutz Kirgöz expressed deep concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Greater legal leverage

With growing diplomatic support, it is becoming clear that the West is moving, at least rhetorically, towards a new stance. But what exactly does it mean when a state officially recognizes Palestine?

Legally, Palestine has had the status of an "observer state" at the United Nations since 2012 - similar to the Vatican. Formal recognition by individual countries could help to upgrade this status and pave the way for full membership in the longer term.

This would go hand in hand with more legal leverage, for example in the prosecution of human rights violations before international courts such as the International Criminal Court.

Increasing the pressure on Israel

Politically, the recognition has a signal effect. It is seen as support for the internationally enshrined two-state solution and thus as a rejection of Israel's unilateral territorial claims, for example through the ongoing construction of settlements in the West Bank.

It also increases diplomatic pressure: states that recognize Palestine make it clear that they not only demand an end to the occupation, but also want to recognize it institutionally.

As President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas is the diplomatic face of Palestine on the international stage. (archive picture) Thaer Ganaim/Zuma/dpa

At the same time, the effect remains limited. Recognition does not directly change the situation on the ground, nor does it oblige Israel to change course. Critics therefore speak of symbolic politics, which may be well-intentioned, but without clear diplomatic follow-up instruments ultimately remains toothless or could lead to a new geopolitical polarization.

"Purely performative act"

While European foreign ministers speak of "important steps for peace", the response from Palestinian civil society is in part much more sober. As welcome as the new diplomatic gestures are, many Palestinians see them as too late, too weak and without any real consequences.

"This is a purely performative act," writes Palestinian-German activist Abed Hassan on Instagram. The recognition of Palestine is meaningless as long as the same states do not follow up with political, economic or legal consequences.

Specifically, he means sanctions against Israel, an import ban on products from the occupied territories or the withdrawal of state funds from companies that make money from the settlement economy.

Apartheid accusations against Israel

Hassan goes even further: he calls the two-state solution an "illusion" that changes nothing in reality, but on the contrary cements the system of occupation and is based on ethnic separation.

He is also critical of the Palestinian Authority - it does not serve self-determination but rather the maintenance of Israeli security interests in the West Bank.

International human rights organizations are also calling for more than just a symbolic policy. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, for example, have been describing Israel's control over Palestinian territories as a system with apartheid structures for several years.

Netanyahu: "Reward for terrorism"

Both reports argue that the existing system - with or without recognition of Palestine - cements structural discrimination.

Many voices are therefore calling for a reorientation of international Palestine policy: away from symbolic declarations and towards effective diplomatic leverage. Recognition yes - but this should not be the end, but the beginning of real pressure on Israel.

Israeli military vehicles patrol along the highly secured border with the Gaza Strip. The dividing line is symbolic of the ongoing political, territorial and humanitarian blockade and forms the backdrop to current debates on the recognition of Palestine as a state. Archive image: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa

Israel reacts to the international recognition initiatives with fierce protest. In May 2024, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the recognition by Ireland, Norway and Spain as a "reward for terrorism". He warns that a Palestinian state could repeat massacres like the one on October 7 at any time.

No Palestine without Israel's consent

Netanyahu also reacted sharply to the announcements from France, the United Kingdom and Canada, saying that the Western states were rewarding Hamas and risked leaving Israel to a "jihadist construct" in future.

Palestinian statehood should not come about through international solo efforts, but only through direct negotiations. Diplomatic recognition without Israeli consent would be illegitimate and would do more harm than good to the prospects of lasting peace.

The recalls of Israeli ambassadors from the recognizing countries underline the political seriousness with which Jerusalem is reacting to the diplomatic change of course.

Between diplomatic awakening and geopolitical hardening, the question remains as to whether the recognition of Palestine is the beginning of a solution or merely a new venue for unresolved questions about borders, self-determination and justice.

These states recognize Palestine 2025: Ireland, Norway, Spain, Slovenia. Announced: France, United Kingdom, Canada, Malta

2024: Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados

2014-2023: Mexico, St. Kitts and Nevis, Colombia, St. Lucia, Sweden

2011-2013: Guatemala, Haiti, Vatican, Thailand, Chile, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Lesotho, South Sudan, Syria, Liberia, El Salvador, Honduras, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Iceland

2000-2010: Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Lebanon, Ivory Coast, Montenegro, Paraguay, East Timor

1989-1999 : Malawi, South Africa, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Eswatini, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Iran, Benin, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Vanuatu, Philippines

1988: Algeria, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Tunisia, Turkey, Yemen, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cuba, Jordan, Madagascar, Malta, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Zambia, Albania, Brunei, Djibouti, Mauritius, Sudan, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Egypt, Gambia, India, Nigeria, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Namibia, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Vietnam, China, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cambodia, Mali, Mongolia, Senegal, Hungary, Cape Verde, North Korea, Niger, Romania, Tanzania, Bulgaria, Maldives, Ghana, Togo, Zimbabwe, Chad, Laos, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Republic of Congo, Angola, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, Gabon, Oman, Poland, Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Nepal, Burundi, Central African Republic, Bhutan, Western Sahara Show more

