Police secure the grounds of the high school after the rampage in Graz. KEYSTONE

On Tuesday morning there was a shooting rampage at a grammar school in Graz (Austria). Several people were injured and killed. The background to the crime is not yet known.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday morning, there was a shooting rampage at a secondary school in Graz (Austria).

Ten people died, including pupils and a teacher - and at least 28 were injured.

The alleged perpetrator, a 21-year-old former student, killed himself.

The background to the rampage is not yet known. Show more

What happened?

On Tuesday morning, June 10, the police reported a shooting rampage at a grammar school in Dreierschützengasse near Graz railroad station.

Shots were fired at around 10 am. Several people were killed or injured. The police have now secured the situation.

Who are the victims?

The police have confirmed ten fatalities. As reported by "OE24", the victims are four girls from the ninth grade, three students from the 12th grade who were about to graduate from high school and one teacher.

The teacher is said to have been killed outside the building. The perpetrator is said to have taken his own life in the school toilet.

How many people were injured?

The police speak of several seriously injured, but an exact number has not been confirmed. "OE24" writes of 12 injured pupils and teachers. The injured were taken to the surrounding hospitals. The police say that there were also serious injuries.

Who is the perpetrator?

Derzeit wird von einem Täter ausgegangen. Gesicherte Lage - keine Gefahr. #graz1006 — Polizei Steiermark (@polizeistmk.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 12:03

The police are assuming a single perpetrator. According to the Austrian media, it is a 21-year-old former pupil of the grammar school. According to the "Salzburger Nachrichten", he is said to have been carrying a pistol and a shotgun.

He is said to have possessed both legally. The perpetrator is said to have no criminal record and only bought the weapons shortly before the crime.

The police have not yet released any details about the perpetrator's motives. According to the media, he is said to have seen himself as a victim of bullying. What the police do say, however, is that he had not finished school.

The young man was not previously known to the authorities, they said on Monday afternoon.

What happens next?

The police have secured the situation. The school building is currently being searched. The area around the school has been cordoned off and traffic has been diverted.

According to the police, the uninjured pupils will be taken to a sports stadium in the near future, where they can be picked up by parents and relatives. They are currently being looked after by a crisis intervention team.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker described the rampage on X as a "national tragedy". Both he and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner are in Graz.

Austria will commemorate the victims with three days of national mourning, a spokeswoman for the Chancellery told the German Press Agency.