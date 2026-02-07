This recording from a surveillance video in Epstein prison has sparked new speculation. BUREAU OF PRISONS

An orange figure on the stairs, contradictory statements and a lack of checks: New details in the Jeffrey Epstein case make the billionaire's prison death seem puzzling once again.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you New documents in the death of Jeffrey Epstein show possible contradictions in surveillance videos and witness statements.

Investigators found numerous failures by prison staff and security problems.

Officially, however, Epstein's death is still considered a suicide. Show more

Newly released documents from the US Department of Justice on the death of Jeffrey Epstein raise questions about the official account of his suicide in 2019. Surveillance videos show an unidentified person in orange clothing on the way to Epstein's cell floor on the night of his death, a detail that, according to the US broadcaster CBS, is not mentioned in official reports.

The identity of the person is interpreted differently. According to the FBI, it could be a prisoner, while the Inspector General of the Department of Justice assumed it was a staff member wearing orange-colored underwear. In his final report, he noted that an unidentified guard went up the stairs at 10:39 p.m. and reappeared two minutes later - although it had long been officially stated that no one had entered the level in question.

Mystery orange shape spotted near Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell night before his death: report https://t.co/CM5R7KBE9e pic.twitter.com/QtHVtkxhpx — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2025

As CBS reports, the identity of this person remains unclear, and a precise analysis of the video recordings was difficult due to the camera position.

Contradictory statements and falsified protocols

Statements from prison staff contradict each other, control rounds were apparently omitted, protocols were falsified and important security requirements were disregarded, while technical deficiencies in the video surveillance also made it difficult to clarify the matter. Despite these contradictions, investigators continue to cling to the suicide version.

In addition, the handling of key pieces of evidence has led to criticism. For example, the noose with which Epstein is said to have hanged himself could not be clearly identified later. The memory gaps of an officer who discovered Epstein's body, as well as contradictory statements about whether there were still objects around his neck, also increase doubts about the exact sequence of events.

Another serious point concerns Epstein's placement shortly before his death. Although orders had been given not to leave him alone in a cell, his cellmate was moved without organizing a replacement. Investigators attribute this to a lack of staff, overtime and organizational deficits - factors which, according to the report, contributed to a chain of security failures on the night of his death.