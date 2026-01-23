The decision on the next leader of the United Nations is drawing nearer: Four women and three men are in the running—but in the end, five countries in particular will have the final say.

António Guterres will remain in office until the end of the year. (File photo)

Top Job Who Will Be the Next UN Secretary-General? Here's How the Election Works

Here's what it's all about UN Secretary-General António Guterres' term ends at the end of the year.

The UN Security Council plays a decisive role in the election of the new Secretary-General. The approval of the five permanent members with veto power is particularly important.

The winner of the position is expected to be announced this fall. Four women and three men are currently in the running—for the first time, a woman could lead the United Nations as Secretary-General. Summary created with

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will come to an end. The race to succeed him in this prestigious position is underway. But how does the election process work? And what does the UN Secretary-General actually do? Here are the most important answers.

What does the UN Secretary-General do?

The Secretary-General of the United Nations is the organization's highest-ranking administrative official and its public face. He heads the UN Secretariat in New York, represents the organization internationally, and mediates in international crises.

Among other things, the UN Secretary-General has the right to place any issue on the Security Council’s agenda that, in his judgment, could threaten world peace and international security. However, he has no authority of his own or direct power to enforce decisions on member states.

The office thus brings a great deal of prestige but little influence. There is no formal limit on the term of office. In practice, however, a rule of two five-year terms has become established.

How does the election work?

Since the end of November 2025, all UN member states or groups of states have been able to nominate one person each for the position. On July 23, a meeting was held in the UN General Assembly Hall in New York, during which all six nominees selected up to that point answered questions from the Assembly.

The UN Security Council is the key player in the selection process. The Security Council consists of five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These five countries also have the right to veto the election of the Secretary-General.

The ten non-permanent members at the time of the election are Bahrain, Denmark, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Colombia, Latvia, Liberia, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia.

In early June, three of the candidates took part in a debate in Geneva—from left: Rebeca Grynspan (Costa Rica), moderator Zeinab Badawi, Maria Fernanda Espinosa (Ecuador), and Michelle Bachelet (Chile). KEYSTONE

Anonymous trial votes are currently being held in the Security Council and will be repeated several times until a consensus emerges. A consensus among the veto powers is considered important, as otherwise the authority of the new Secretary-General would be weakened from the outset.

After the preliminary votes, a formal vote is held. To be elected, a candidate must receive at least nine votes, and none of the permanent members may cast a veto.

The result is submitted to the General Assembly for a vote as a recommendation. The General Assembly votes on the appointment of the person recommended by the Security Council. To date, the General Assembly has never rejected a recommendation from the Security Council.

What are the criticisms of the election process?

The civil society organization “1 for 8 Billion” advocates for a fair, open, and inclusive process for selecting the Secretary-General of the United Nations. It criticizes a fundamental conflict of interest inherent in the office.

Independence suffers because the UN Secretary-General is dependent on the member states—especially the five veto powers—for his or her appointment.

According to a report, there were informal agreements and political concessions between candidates and member states in the run-up to past selection processes. For example, in the filling of leadership positions within the UN.

Who is running for office?

Over the past 80 years, there have been nine UN secretaries-general—and not a single female secretary-general. Member states were therefore explicitly called upon to nominate women.

Rebeca Grynspan from Costa Rica is one of the favorites. KEYSTONE

Currently, four women and three men are running for election. However, additional candidacies may be submitted before the Security Council formally votes.

The following are up for election:

Michelle Bachelet Jeriam (Chile), nominated by Chile, Brazil, and Mexico.

María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés (Ecuador), nominated by the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, but not by her home country of Ecuador.

Rafael Mariano Grossi (Argentina), nominated by Argentina, with the support of Italy and Paraguay.

Rebecca Grynspan Mayufis (Costa Rica), nominated by Costa Rica.

Olara Otunnu (Uganda), nominated by Uganda.

Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett (Guyana), nominated by Guyana.

Macky Sall (Senegal), nominated by Senegal.

Who is the favorite?

Officially, the trial votes are secret. Nevertheless, results are leaking to the public.

According to the results, candidate Rebecca Grynspan from Costa Rica is in the lead with 10 votes in favor, 1 vote against, and 4 abstentions, followed by Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, the candidate nominated by Guyana, with 9 votes in favor, 2 votes against, and 4 abstentions.

The question remains, however, as to which Council members have spoken out against the candidates. If it is one of the five veto powers, things are likely to get difficult for the candidates. A decision is expected in the fall.