Following the selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the US Democratic vice presidential candidate, a debate soon erupted in the internet community about who should parody the politician on the popular comedy show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL).

Many fans chose star comedian Steve Martin, who at least looks a bit like Walz from their point of view. But Martin is not interested. He turned it down when SNL producer Lorne Michaels offered him the role for the upcoming 50th season, reported the Los Angeles Times.

"I said, 'Lorne, I'm not a parodist. You need someone who can really nail the guy (Walz),'" Martin explained. "I was only chosen because I have gray hair and wear glasses." At first, however, Martin had definitely flirted with the idea of making SNL laugh with parodies of the newly crowned vice presidential candidate.

I know who would make a GREAT Tim WALZ on SNL. pic.twitter.com/c4XYMpZJIo — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) August 7, 2024

He had "just heard that Tim Walz was going to be on the road with Marty Short", Martin wrote on the Threads platform, referring to the SNL veteran and fellow comedian Short. At the same time, he said he was aware that the parody job would be a long-term commitment.

"It goes on and on," the 78-year-old Martin told the Los Angeles Times. It's not like you do it once, get your applause and then never do it again. "Again, they need a real parodist. They'll find someone who's really good. I would just struggle."

In theory, SNL also needs someone to play Kamala Harris now: Maya Rudolph, who previously held the job, has since left the show. The 52-year-old has agreed to return to SNL for Harris appearances at least this year.