Hundreds of thousands of people make a pilgrimage to the Hindu festival of Magh Mela every year. The core of the festival: the holy bath in the river. Believers are convinced that by immersing themselves in the river, they wash away their sins.

Hundreds of thousands of people travel to the Magh Mela in Prayagraj every year, an important religious festival in northern India.

The central ritual of the festival is the holy bath in the river, which symbolizes spiritual cleansing and forgiveness of sins.

The festival is characterized by singing, dancing and religious ceremonies and has a centuries-old tradition in Hinduism. Show more

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from all over India make a pilgrimage to Prayagraj in the north of India. The Magh Mela, an ancient traditional festival, takes place there. The festival involves singing, dancing and bathing.

The most important ritual is the holy bath in the river. Find out why this is so and when the festival takes place each year in the video.

