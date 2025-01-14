The Hindu festival Maha Kumbh-Mela began this week in Prayagraj, India. The event takes place every 12 years and attracts hundreds of millions of people over a period of six weeks.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Kumbh Mela festival, the largest religious gathering in the world, has begun in India.

Hindu believers celebrate for 45 days in the city of Prayagraj in northern India.

A 40-square-kilometer area has been transformed into a tent city to provide visitors with every conceivable infrastructure.

blue News explains exactly what the Indians are celebrating in the video. Show more

Millions of Hindu believers, mystics and holy men and women from all over India are currently flocking to the city of Prayagraj in northern India for the Maha Kumbh Mela festival. Not only is the festival considered the largest religious gathering in the world, but the Indian authorities are also doing everything they can to provide the participants with a functioning infrastructure and security.

3000 cookshops, 2500 surveillance cameras

A separate city of tents was erected for the Kumbh Mela festival, including accommodation and eleven hospitals. Around 50,000 security personnel are deployed.

More videos from the department